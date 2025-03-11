UFC fighter urges fans to think of mental health after Jalin Turner’s retirement
UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has urged fans to think about the mental health of fighters following Jalin Turner’s retirement.
Last weekend, Jalin Turner suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Ignacio Bahamondes. It was so notable, in fact, that it led to Turner announcing that he plans on retiring from mixed martial arts. He’s been through some big highs and some notable lows in the UFC, and it appears as if he’s ready for the next chapter in his life and career.
Since he made it known that he wants to hang them up, there have been plenty of fans and fighters who have urged him to reconsider. Given that he’s just 29 years of age, a lot of people have suggested that he has plenty left to give to the sport.
Recently, Gilbert Burns got involved in the conversation, and he urged people to remember how important mental health is when talking about Turner.
Burns backs Turner
“Would love to take this moment to send and encourage all the fans and the community to send love and support to #JalinTurner Mental Health is serious! I still think you’re too young to retire but I hope you get the help you need, and comeback stronger!! Jesus is the way!!”
At this point, Jalin Turner is the only one who knows what’s right for him. He may have other ventures he wants to pursue, or perhaps, he’s just tired of the setbacks that he’s experienced in the sport. Either way, we wish him all the best.
Do you believe that Jalin Turner should reconsider retirement? What is your favorite moment from his tenure in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this and mental health in fighters as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jalin Turner UFC