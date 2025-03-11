UFC fighter urges fans to think of mental health after Jalin Turner’s retirement

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has urged fans to think about the mental health of fighters following Jalin Turner’s retirement.

Last weekend, Jalin Turner suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Ignacio Bahamondes. It was so notable, in fact, that it led to Turner announcing that he plans on retiring from mixed martial arts. He’s been through some big highs and some notable lows in the UFC, and it appears as if he’s ready for the next chapter in his life and career.

RELATED: Ignacio Bahamondes urges Jalin Turner to reconsider retirement following UFC 313 fight

Since he made it known that he wants to hang them up, there have been plenty of fans and fighters who have urged him to reconsider. Given that he’s just 29 years of age, a lot of people have suggested that he has plenty left to give to the sport.

Recently, Gilbert Burns got involved in the conversation, and he urged people to remember how important mental health is when talking about Turner.