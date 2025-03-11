Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targets Phetjeeja in battle of atomweight world champions 

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained her gold in emphatic fashion this past weekend. The Brazilian is remaining is fight mode, though, as she stalks a bigger challenge down the road.

The striking phenom dispatched Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 this past Friday, March 7, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Rodrigues outstruck the British-Irish challenger to score a third-round knockout and retain her crown.

Having completed business on her end, the stoic striker has her eyes set on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

That’s because inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja returns to action against kickboxing megastar Kana Morimoto.

Both Rodrigues and Phetjeeja have put themselves at the summit of women’s striking, so the 26-year-old believes a showdown with the Thai superstar is inevitably close.

“I know we’re gonna fight some time,” she said.

“That fight is gonna happen, and I’m gonna be ready for that fight. We don’t know when, but it’s gonna happen.”