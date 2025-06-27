Nico Carrillo reveals the life-changing advice he learned after KO loss: “It will rot your heart”

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has learned valuable lessons about moving forward after setbacks. And he’s offered advice to everyday people on how to do the same.

The Scottish striker suffered a devastating loss to ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January. Carrillo was stopped in the first round by the Algerian-Thai powerhouse. The loss left many questioning whether “King of the North” could bounce back from such a crushing blow.

But Carrillo has found peace with the result. He believes dwelling on negative experiences only holds fighters back from reaching their potential. The 26-year-old has advice for others facing similar struggles in combat sports.

The Scotsman’s philosophy centers on releasing grudges and negative energy. He sees revenge as a toxic emotion that prevents growth. Instead, he advocates for acceptance and forward momentum.

“The reason I’m not big on revenge is because it will rot your brain and it will rot your heart, obsessing over one thing negatively,” Carrillo said.

“So that’s why sometimes, you know, just let things go. Because when you hold on to something like that, you stay in the same place for a long period of time. When you let things go, things start to look brighter again, and you can go on with life.”