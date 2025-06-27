Nico Carrillo reveals the life-changing advice he learned after KO loss: “It will rot your heart”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has learned valuable lessons about moving forward after setbacks. And he’s offered advice to everyday people on how to do the same.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30

The Scottish striker suffered a devastating loss to ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January. Carrillo was stopped in the first round by the Algerian-Thai powerhouse. The loss left many questioning whether “King of the North” could bounce back from such a crushing blow.

But Carrillo has found peace with the result. He believes dwelling on negative experiences only holds fighters back from reaching their potential. The 26-year-old has advice for others facing similar struggles in combat sports.

The Scotsman’s philosophy centers on releasing grudges and negative energy. He sees revenge as a toxic emotion that prevents growth. Instead, he advocates for acceptance and forward momentum.

“The reason I’m not big on revenge is because it will rot your brain and it will rot your heart, obsessing over one thing negatively,” Carrillo said.

“So that’s why sometimes, you know, just let things go. Because when you hold on to something like that, you stay in the same place for a long period of time. When you let things go, things start to look brighter again, and you can go on with life.”

Nico Carrillo felt he had a point to prove versus Sitthichai

Featherweight Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo’s redemption came in spectacular fashion against legendary striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He delivered a thunderous second-round knockout over the Thai at ONE Fight Night 30 in April.

Carrillo silenced his critics with a dominant performance against the former multiple-time World Champion. The victory proved he remained among the elite in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

The knockout victory restored Carrillo’s belief in himself. He felt vindicated after proving his loss to Anane was an anomaly rather than a decline.

Carrillo’s celebration was as much about relief as triumph. He had carried the weight of expectations and criticism since his January setback. So the emphatic win over Sitthichai lifted that burden from his shoulders.

“It felt like there was a massive weight lifted off my shoulders because I wanted to prove to a lot of people that I was a shadow of myself, and that happened for certain reasons that we don’t need to go into because I’m sure everybody already knows,” he said.

“I needed to remind everybody I am still one of the best fighters in the world. That was a blip on the road. I’ve learned from my mistakes.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Nico Carrillo ONE Championship

Related

Muangthai PK Saenchai

Fifth time's the charm: Muangthai eager to topple Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025
Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2025

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu is scouting for viable contenders to his gold – both in and outside of ONE Championship.

Reug Reug

Reug Reug says "African power" is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

ONE 173

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025
ONE 173
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two title fights for ONE 173 in November

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Championship announced two massive bouts for its second monumental event in Japan this year. The promotion heads to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, for ONE 173.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Thai knockout artist Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai hopes to secure a main roster contract with ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Reug Reug

Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: "I'm the greatest of them all"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.