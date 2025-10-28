Roman Kryklia chases third World Title at ONE Fight Night 37: “I want to make history”

Championship belts fuel ambition rather than satisfy hunger. Roman Kryklia stands on the edge of striking immortality with two ONE World Titles already draped across his shoulders, yet he sees only the one missing piece.

The Ukrainian giant battles undefeated Turkish sensation Samet Agdeve for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video on Friday, November 7, live from Bangkok, Thailand. Kryklia seeks his third ONE World Title to cement his legacy as one of striking arts’ all-time greats. The 6-foot-6 powerhouse already holds both the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing and ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championships.

His dominance speaks through numbers that intimidate opponents before the opening bell. Kryklia has remained flawless in ONE Championship across seven straight victories, including six devastating finishes. That perfection extends to a 15-fight winning streak dating back to 2018 that shows no signs of slowing.

His most recent destruction came at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April against former WBC World Champion Lyndon Knowles. Kryklia floored the Englishman three times in the opening round. The 34-year-old walked away without a scratch, immediately calling for another fight.

Most fighters would rest on such accomplishments. But Kryklia views his two ONE World Titles as merely stepping stones toward something greater. The dual-sport champion refuses to be satisfied with what sits in his trophy case, treating every achievement as another step higher on an endless climb.

“When you become a champion, you feel pressure more and more with time. People see me as the most dominant heavyweight striker in the world. It gives big pressure, but I don’t care because of my discipline,” he said.

“I want people in the future to remember me as the most technical heavyweight striker in the world.”

Roman Kryklia explains relentless pursuit of greatness

Roman Kryklia refuses to view himself as the greatest heavyweight striker despite what his record suggests. The Ukrainian powerhouse believes buying into his own hype would mark the beginning of his decline.

His approach centers on discipline over motivation. Where other athletes struggle to maintain drive after reaching the summit, Kryklia treats each training session like his first. The work never stops in empty gyms where nobody watches. Countless hours drilling defensive sequences and fixing single flaws fuel his continued dominance.

Glory under bright lights only tells part of his story. The knockouts and pristine professional record draw headlines, but the relentless pursuit of perfection defines who he truly is. Kryklia understands that perfection doesn’t exist in combat sports, which explains why he never stops chasing it.

His journey leads to Bangkok on November 7 where he faces undefeated challenger Samet Agdeve. Victory over the Turkish sensation would complete his quest for striking immortality by adding a third ONE World Championship to his collection. The 34-year-old doesn’t view this simply as another belt around his waist.

“I never have problems with motivation. Discipline is my biggest motivation. I just want to show what I can do,” Kryklia said.

“I want to make history. I want to return the attention of people to heavyweight. That’s why I’m very hungry. And I’m going forward.

“When they put the new belt on my shoulder, it just means that [I’ve taken] one more step in my way to the very top of the striking world, and I think this is the place where I want to be.”