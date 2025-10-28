Alex Pereira trilogy with Jiri Prochazka is tough sell, says top UFC contender

As fans await Alex Pereira’s next move, one top UFC contender doesn’t think “Poatan” will meet Jiri Prochazka again next.

Pereira is coming off a first-round knockout victory to reclaim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Speaking to reporters after the fight, Pereira revealed he wants a heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones at the White House. UFC CEO Dana White admitted he’d prefer it if Pereira stays at light heavyweight, but he didn’t rule out “Poatan’s” request.

There are some worthy challengers for Pereira at 205 pounds, such as Carlos Ulberg, who told MMAJunkie.com that he’d be a better choice to compete for the gold than Prochazka.

“(It’s a tough sell), 100 percent,” Ulberg said. “That’s the thing. He’s coming off two losses with Pereira, so I don’t see a third happening. He’s campaigning as much as you can because it’s the big fights that you want, but it’s my time now. He’s had his moments, which is great, and you have to give credit where it’s due. But right now it’s my time.”

Prochazka has two finishing losses to Pereira, but he has been pounding the table for one more chance to prove he can get the job done. Both Ulberg and Prochazka are coming off knockout victories. Ulberg stopped Dominick Reyes, while Prochazka scored a comeback win over Khalil Rountree.

Regardless of what’s next for Pereira, fans will have to wait a while before seeing him back inside the Octagon. “Poatan” suffered a broken foot during his win over Ankalaev and will be on the shelf for a bit.

There’s no word on what the state of the light heavyweight division would be if Pereira gets his wish for a clash with Jones. As of late, champions who choose to move up in weight have vacated their titles. Whether or not that would be the same situation for Pereira remains to be seen.