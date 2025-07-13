Dana White reacts to stoppage debate amid Derrick Lewis win at UFC Nashville

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on the debate surrounding Derrick Lewis’ recent win.

Derrick Lewis lands a punch on Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville

Lewis shared the Octagon with Tallison Teixeira on Saturday night. The heavyweight tilt headlined UFC Nashville. It didn’t take long for “The Black Beast” to stop Teixeira via TKO. Teixeira immediately protested the stoppage from referee Jason Herzog.

Those who criticize the stoppage say that Teixeira was still in the fight. Others believe the result would’ve been the same, as Teixeira had to grab onto the fence to pull himself back to his feet.

Dana White on UFC Nashville Stoppage

During the UFC Nashville post-fight press conference, Dana White chimed in on Derrick Lewis’ performance (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“We kind of figured that fight would go like that,” White said at the UFC on ESPN 70 post-fight press conference. “I mean, the line on that thing was over/under five minutes, so yeah, it delivered. It was what we expected. It was what everyone expected. Nobody expected a five-round fight.”

As far as whether or not the stoppage was too early, White agrees that perhaps more time could’ve been given.

“The fight can turn in one punch,” White said. “Whoever lands that big shot – and they were both trying to land them – but (Lewis) got him. I thought the stoppage was a little fast, but it is what it is.”

Lewis has now won his last two fights. He also extended his record for the most knockouts in UFC history at 16. At the age of 40, Lewis’ punching power remains a serious threat at heavyweight.

The win over Teixeira also ensures that Lewis holds onto his top 10 spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings. “The Black Beast” laid claim to the No. 9 spot going into Saturday’s event.

Dana White Derrick Lewis UFC

