Shadow wants immediate fight with Mohamed Younes Rabah after no-contest: “I’m ready to give him a rematch”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Sometimes the most frustrating moments in combat sports happen when everything goes perfectly. Shadow Singha Mawynn experienced that cruel reality firsthand at ONE Fight Night 33.

Shadow

The Thai striker was dominating Mohamed Younes Rabah in their featherweight Muay Thai co-main event on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Shadow had already scored a knockdown and was building momentum toward what seemed like an inevitable finish.

But an accidental eye poke in the second round derailed everything. The referee was forced to stop the action, and Shadow’s potential breakthrough performance became a frustrating no-contest.

For a fighter who had waited years for this opportunity on ONE Championship’s global stage, the outcome stung deeply. Shadow knew he was controlling the fight and believed victory was within reach.

The controversial ending has only motivated him to prove his superiority in a potential rematch. Rather than dwelling on the disappointment, Shadow has embraced the experience as valuable preparation for future battles.

“When the bell rang, I initially thought I won by knockout for sure. But when the referee decided it was a no-contest, at first I felt disappointed and upset because I thought I had won the game,” he said.

“My game plan was to throw long, heavy strikes, but he’s a versatile fighter with a flying knee and reverse elbow. I need to watch for it carefully. There was a moment where I landed a punch on his chin and got a knockdown.

“In the second round, early on, I landed a couple of kicks, and he looked a bit wobbly. His attacks started to slow down. After that, my intention was to go out and finish him in the second round. I wanted to end the fight there.”

Shadow embraces lessons from controversial debut

Shadow Singha Mawynn has chosen to extract valuable lessons from his controversial debut on ONE Championship’s global stage rather than dwelling on what might have been.

The morning fight schedule, the Amazon Prime Video spotlight, and the pressure of representing his country all provided invaluable experience that will serve him well in future battles.

But it’s Shadow’s response to the controversial finish that reveals his true character. Instead of bitter complaints, he’s shown remarkable sportsmanship and understanding while making it clear he’s ready to settle the score.

The Thai striker’s confidence in his performance remains unshaken, and he believes the results showed his evolution as a complete martial artist.

“Even though my first ONE Fight Night didn’t go as I hoped, I learned so many valuable lessons. I gained a lot of knowledge that I can apply to my next fight. Having to fight in the morning for the first time in my life, I had to adjust to a lot of things. It was a brand new experience for me,” he said.

“If it’s fair for both sides, if he thinks my finger hit his eye, I can understand and accept the decision. I’m ready to give him a rematch. Next time, my heart will be ready.

“I personally feel that my striking was much better in this fight, but I’ll go back and improve myself even more for the next one. I’m sad that I couldn’t bring a victory back for the Thai people, even though everyone thinks I won. Thank you so much for that. I promise that next time I’ll bring the win for all the Thai people.”

