Shadow wants immediate fight with Mohamed Younes Rabah after no-contest: “I’m ready to give him a rematch”

Sometimes the most frustrating moments in combat sports happen when everything goes perfectly. Shadow Singha Mawynn experienced that cruel reality firsthand at ONE Fight Night 33.

The Thai striker was dominating Mohamed Younes Rabah in their featherweight Muay Thai co-main event on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Shadow had already scored a knockdown and was building momentum toward what seemed like an inevitable finish.

But an accidental eye poke in the second round derailed everything. The referee was forced to stop the action, and Shadow’s potential breakthrough performance became a frustrating no-contest.

For a fighter who had waited years for this opportunity on ONE Championship’s global stage, the outcome stung deeply. Shadow knew he was controlling the fight and believed victory was within reach.

The controversial ending has only motivated him to prove his superiority in a potential rematch. Rather than dwelling on the disappointment, Shadow has embraced the experience as valuable preparation for future battles.

“When the bell rang, I initially thought I won by knockout for sure. But when the referee decided it was a no-contest, at first I felt disappointed and upset because I thought I had won the game,” he said.

“My game plan was to throw long, heavy strikes, but he’s a versatile fighter with a flying knee and reverse elbow. I need to watch for it carefully. There was a moment where I landed a punch on his chin and got a knockdown.

“In the second round, early on, I landed a couple of kicks, and he looked a bit wobbly. His attacks started to slow down. After that, my intention was to go out and finish him in the second round. I wanted to end the fight there.”