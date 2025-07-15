Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits he “needed this win so much” after ONE Fight Night 33

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Nearly two years of waiting and wondering finally came to an end for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. The Filipino fighter got the result he desperately needed.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

The 23-year-old bantamweight MMA fighter defeated Mongolian striker Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by submission at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Sangiao, the victory represented much more than just another win.

His last fight had ended in heartbreak. Sangiao suffered his first career loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023, snapping a perfect start to his professional career.

The defeat forced him to take a long look at his approach to fighting. Previously, all of his victories had come by first-round stoppage, but this time he needed to show patience and composure.

Sangiao executed his game plan perfectly against Zoltsetseg, taking the fight to the ground and securing a rear-naked choke with just 18 seconds remaining in the third round. The methodical approach showed his growth as a fighter and person.

“I expected him to be strong in the first round, and he was, but I still executed the game plan to take him down. I tried to stay composed, I know I cannot be frustrated, so I kept doing [takedown] attempts until I got him,” he said.

“The game plan was to put him on the ground and punish him. The game plan was executed, as you can see from the result.

“The past couple of years gave me a lot of lessons in life, in general. I believe those things made me a more mature and tougher person.

“It was extremely important. I came from a loss and a long break from competition. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here.”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao motivated by new role as father

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao had extra motivation heading into his comeback fight at ONE Fight Night 33. The Team Lakay product had become a father just days before the event.

Having a baby at home changed everything about why he competes. The victory wasn’t just about personal redemption anymore – it was about providing for his growing family.

The new father showed incredible determination in securing the submission victory. His approach demonstrated the mental strength that comes with added responsibility.

With his career back on track, Sangiao is ready to climb the bantamweight MMA rankings. He’s focused on continued improvement rather than calling out specific opponents.

“Of course, becoming a father gave me a special motivation that pushed me to win this fight. As a father, what I am doing now is for my son,” he said.

“This win also made me realize that mental strength is as important as physical strength. Your body may ask you to give up, but your mind should stay focused and push you to keep going.

“For now, I am more focused on going back to training and improving myself. I will leave that to ONE Championship.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

