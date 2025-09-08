Israel Adesanya’s take on possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov title fight
Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on how a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov could go.
Last Saturday night, Nassourdine Imavov was pretty dominant in his UFC Paris main event against Caio Borralho. He was able to control the fight both on the feet and, really, on the ground. He proved himself to be one of the top middleweight contenders out there and as a result, he is now one of the first names in line for a potential shot at Khamzat Chimaev’s world title.
Of course, with Anthony Hernandez vs Reinier de Ridder being on the horizon, there’s also a chance that the winner of that bout will be the one who gets the call for a crack at Chimaev. Either way, Imavov is in a pretty good position.
Israel Adesanya, who lost his last fight via TKO to Imavov, had this to say regarding Nassourdine’s chances against Chimaev.
Adesanya’s view on Chimaev vs Imavov
“I think Khamzat vs. Imavov [is next],” Adesanya said on his YouTube Channel.
“I’m not gonna cancel out Imavov now, because of his takedown defense. If he can take away the wrestling from Khamzat, he’ll give him problems. That’s all you have to do. Khamzat can strike, but I see what I see.
“His wrestling is his main weapon, and he commits a lot to the wrestling. He gets the f—ing grip, he takes people down, and keeps them down. If Nassourdine can get past that, he’ll give Khamzat problems.
“Right now, Khamzat is on point, and he’s got the momentum behind him. So has Imavov.
“Who will win? We’ll see.”
