Israel Adesanya’s take on possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov title fight

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on how a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov could go.

Last Saturday night, Nassourdine Imavov was pretty dominant in his UFC Paris main event against Caio Borralho. He was able to control the fight both on the feet and, really, on the ground. He proved himself to be one of the top middleweight contenders out there and as a result, he is now one of the first names in line for a potential shot at Khamzat Chimaev’s world title.

Of course, with Anthony Hernandez vs Reinier de Ridder being on the horizon, there’s also a chance that the winner of that bout will be the one who gets the call for a crack at Chimaev. Either way, Imavov is in a pretty good position.

Israel Adesanya, who lost his last fight via TKO to Imavov, had this to say regarding Nassourdine’s chances against Chimaev.