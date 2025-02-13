Colby Covington could be set for career change in different sport

UFC star Colby Covington could be set for a shift into a different sport following his eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty eccentric guy. In addition to being a world class fighter throughout his career, he’s also been quite controversial. He tends to say and do things that a lot of people don’t like, and that much is an understatement.

Now, following losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, many have been left to wonder what’s next for him. Covington himself seems to believe he is still on the path to UFC gold, but if he’s going to get there, it’s going to take a lot of work – especially if he opts to remain at welterweight.

Some have suggested in the past that Covington would do well in professional wrestling. According to the man himself, that could well be on the cards at some point in the future.