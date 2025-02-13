Colby Covington could be set for career change in different sport
UFC star Colby Covington could be set for a shift into a different sport following his eventual retirement from mixed martial arts.
As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty eccentric guy. In addition to being a world class fighter throughout his career, he’s also been quite controversial. He tends to say and do things that a lot of people don’t like, and that much is an understatement.
Now, following losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, many have been left to wonder what’s next for him. Covington himself seems to believe he is still on the path to UFC gold, but if he’s going to get there, it’s going to take a lot of work – especially if he opts to remain at welterweight.
Some have suggested in the past that Covington would do well in professional wrestling. According to the man himself, that could well be on the cards at some point in the future.
UFC fighter Colby Covington wants to transition to the WWE in the next 1-2 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/nGPPRIhXMB
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 13, 2025
Covington’s future plans
“I would probably say like two years,” he recently said when a fan asked when he will transition to the WWE.
“I wanna really start working on my in-ring wrestling and my crowd-pleasing ability in the next year or two.
“Maybe I’ll go up to Orlando and go to the WWE training center. But I really want to start perfecting my craft in the WWE with the wrestling moves and hope that I can make a transition in the next year or two.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Can you picture a scenario in which Colby Covington makes his way over to WWE? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
