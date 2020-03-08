Conor McGregor believes Weili Zhang’s win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk was the wrong decision

UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor believes the judges got the decision wrong in the Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight.

The judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favor of Zhang, who retained her belt with a razor-thin split decision win in one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk threw hundreds of punches and kicks at each other over the course of 25 minutes in a fan-friendly affair that was praised throughout the MMA community. McGregor was one of those who lauded the fight, praising it an “amazing contest.”

However, according to McGregor, the judges got it wrong and he believes that Jedrzeczyk should have won the decision instead. Check out what McGregor tweeted below.

Amazing contest! Wrong decision.

The fight was extremely close, with both men hundreds of strikes on each other’s bodies throughout the five rounds. It seems that the difference to the judges was the visual damage, as Jedrzejczyk had a massive hematoma on her forehead after the fight, though doctors later cleared her of any serious injuries. Still, the damage was likely the deciding factor in why two judges slightly sided with Zhang in the fight, even though some like McGregor disagree with the decision.

McGregor knows a thing or two about close decisions, as he defeated Nate Diaz via razor-thin majority decision in their rematch back at UFC 202 in August 2016. McGregor was able to get the nod that night and Jedrzejczyk was not so lucky from the judges this time around, but knowing what a close decision feels like means McGregor can understand what Jedrzejczyk is going through right now after having the opportunity to reclaim her title slip between her fingers by just one round. Regardless of the outcome, it was an amazing fight.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor that Joanna Jedrzejczyk should have won?