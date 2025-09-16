Aljamain Sterling’s coach believes he deserves UFC featherweight title shot

By Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes that his student deserves a shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion – and he’s doing pretty well up at featherweight, too. At this point in his career, though, you’d have to imagine that if he’s going to get a crack at becoming a two-weight world champ, it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling challenges Diego Lopes to title eliminator after Noche UFC

In recent days, Sterling has been throwing all kinds of ideas out there regarding who he’s going to take on next. ‘Funk Master’ has proven himself to be an elite athlete time and time again, and he certainly isn’t afraid to step in there against the best of the best.

In a recent interview, Sterling’s coach Ray Longo gave his thoughts on his future.

Sterling’s coach wants him to get UFC title shot

“I think Aljo one million percent deserves the fight,” Longo said on the Anik & Florian Podcast.

“I don’t think he’ll get the fight. If I’m Aljo, I’m licking my chops at this point,” Longo continued.

“He’s in a really good spot. Look, Aljo, he’s an intelligent dude. He makes his case. Former champion.

“He basically hasn’t lost at 145,” Longo claimed.

“I mean, that Movsar fight was razor thin, could have went either direction. They had that guy as the top of the top. So, what are we talking about?

“Give the guy a title shot,” Longo said of Sterling.

“Again, the way they handled him at 135…. I just can’t see [UFC] doing, giving the guy a shot that I really think he deserves at this point. But he definitely deserves a shot,” Longo said, adding Murphy also deserves a shot after his spinning back elbow KO of Aaron Pico.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

