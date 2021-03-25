Dan Hardy fears misconception from Dana White could prevent reconciliation with the UFC

Former UFC fighter & commentator Dan Hardy is concerned that a misconception from Dana White could prevent him from returning to the promotion.

“The Outlaw” departed from the company after a disagreement with one of the company’s employees on Fight Island at the start of the year. It follows another incident last summer in which he visibly got into an argument with referee Herb Dean.

Despite these incidents, though, Hardy will be maintaining his position with BT Sport and continues to have great things to say about the UFC.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, he went into more detail about the situation.

“I love the UFC,” Hardy told Submission Radio. “I always will. I’ll always be a huge fan of the UFC, and it’s been a big part of my career and a big part of my life, and I owe a lot to this place that I’m in right now, sitting talking to you guys, and I’m forever thankful for that. And I have nothing against the UFC or Dana or anything like that. Of course, if they called me up and they’re like, ‘Hey! Parachute in on a Union Jack flag for (UFC) 261,’ I’d be there in a heartbeat.

“It’s just a weird place, because I just kind of don’t know exactly what’s happened. And my concern is that Dana’s got a perspective of the situation that’s not true, and that’s what concerns me more than anything. Like, I could not sit octagon-side ever again, as long as Dana doesn’t have this misconception of who I am. Because that would really frustrate me.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

Will Dan Hardy ever return to the UFC? If he does, will it be as a fighter, a commentator or both? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!