Setback to success: Sean Climaco promises “a different fight” at ONE Fight Night 28 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco has produced a value-for-money fighting style when the bell rings. That, along with his terrifying punching style, earned him entry in ONE Championship. 

The flyweight striker knocked out Josue Cruz in his debut to get off to a flying start. However, he then lost a second-round knockout to Johan Estupinan last September at ONE 168. 

Since then, he’s taken time to lick his wounds and address his prior errors. Next, he locks up with familiar foe Diego Paez this Friday, February 7, at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. And he’s confident a new and improved version of himself will show inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

“What I learned was I don’t have to go into a firefight like that. I mean, I’m still gonna try to make the fight exciting, but if you’re ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover,” Climaco said. 

Sean Climaco ready to settle five-year feud with Diego Paez

Diego Paez may be a new name to ONE Championship fans, but flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco is more than acquainted with his fellow American. 

The pair first fought five years ago, where Climaco registered a knockout victory over his foe. But in the second bout, the Californian was knocked down by Paez which played an instrumental role in the judges scorecards. 

Eventually, they fought out to a majority draw. The third and final chapter of the story is one Climaco has been itching to happen for quite some time. So, where better to settle the trilogy once and for all than on the biggest stage in Muay Thai?  

“I now know how to stay composed and I’ve been definitely working on my defense, too,” Climaco said. “It’s gonna be a different fight, especially from the last two fights we’ve had.” 

