Setback to success: Sean Climaco promises “a different fight” at ONE Fight Night 28 

American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco has produced a value-for-money fighting style when the bell rings. That, along with his terrifying punching style, earned him entry in ONE Championship.

The flyweight striker knocked out Josue Cruz in his debut to get off to a flying start. However, he then lost a second-round knockout to Johan Estupinan last September at ONE 168.

Since then, he’s taken time to lick his wounds and address his prior errors. Next, he locks up with familiar foe Diego Paez this Friday, February 7, at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. And he’s confident a new and improved version of himself will show inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

“What I learned was I don’t have to go into a firefight like that. I mean, I’m still gonna try to make the fight exciting, but if you’re ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover,” Climaco said.