Israel Adesanya reveals interest in training with former rival Jon Jones

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has said that he’d be interested in training with Jon Jones at some point in the future.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is a pretty iconic figure within the world of mixed martial arts. He is one of the most popular fighters of his generation, and he’s one of the most successful middleweight in the history of the sport. Alas, across his last few fights, he’s fallen short in a string of losses that have left many wondering how much longer he’s got left at the elite level.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: “He’s given enough”

Some have even said that he’s already ‘washed’. Alas, the man himself knows better than to feed into media speculation, and he’s focusing on keeping himself grounded. For Adesanya, he knows that he doesn’t need to compete anymore in order to cement his legacy – but there’s clearly still a hunger and a drive to prove that he’s able to beat some of the top stars at 185 pounds.

Speaking of top stars, one man who Adesanya has had disagreements with in the past is none other than Jon Jones. In a recent interview, Izzy made it crystal clear that he’d be open to training with Jon one day.