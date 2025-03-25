What’s next for Sean Brady and Leon Edwards after UFC London?

The UFC was in London, England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event saw Sean Brady taking on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Brady was coming off a decision win over Gilbert Burns to extend his win streak to two. Edwards, meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Belal Muhammad to lose his welterweight title.

Ultimately, it was Brady who dominated Edwards from start to finish and got the submission win in the fourth round. Following UFC London, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders after Saturday’s outcome.