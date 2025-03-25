What’s next for Sean Brady and Leon Edwards after UFC London?
The UFC was in London, England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event saw Sean Brady taking on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Brady was coming off a decision win over Gilbert Burns to extend his win streak to two. Edwards, meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Belal Muhammad to lose his welterweight title.
Ultimately, it was Brady who dominated Edwards from start to finish and got the submission win in the fourth round. Following UFC London, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders after Saturday’s outcome.
Sean Brady
Sean Brady was looking for the biggest win of his career on Saturday at UFC London against former champion Leon Edwards. Brady was able to use his wrestling to dominate Edwards. He seemingly broke him down which led to him getting the submission win.
With the win, Brady is now in the title picture at welterweight but with Shavkat Rakhmonov likely next, he will need another win to get a title shot. With that, a logical next opponent for Brady is to fight the loser of the title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.
Brady could main event a Fight Night card in the fall or be on the same card as the welterweight title fight.
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards is now on a two-fight losing streak and his future as a contender is up in the air.
Edwards was dominated by Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady and will have to fight below him next time out. A fight that does make sense is to face the winner of Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates which takes place at UFC 314. If Prates wins, it would be a chance for him to beat a former champion. While, if Neal wins, it would be a chance for him to rise up the ranks.
As for Edwards, beating either Prates or Neal would prove he’s still a contender at welterweight.
