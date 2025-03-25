Demetrious Johnson reiterates his desire to stick to MMA retirement

By Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has reiterated his desire to stay retired, despite lots of offers coming in for him to break that retirement.

There’s no denying that Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest of all time. He has achieved some truly remarkable things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC and ONE Championship. Alas, the 38-year-old made it known recently that he would be retiring from mixed martial arts, walking away as one of the undisputed best to ever do it.

Despite his retirement, many have still questioned whether or not a return could happen at some point in the future. There are several ideas that have been floated, but up to this point, Johnson hasn’t really entertained them. Instead, he’s focused on different ventures as he enjoys life after MMA.

In a recent interview, Johnson once again made it crystal clear that he wants to stay retired despite receiving some appealing offers.

Johnson is sticking to retirement

“There’s no point to it,” Johnson told MMA Junkie Radio. “There’s got to be a point in time when it’s like, ‘OK, when is it enough?’ I felt that after the Adriano (Moraes) fight, this is the pinnacle. I was UFC champion, I was a ONE Championship champion, there’s nothing else for me to prove here. What, make more money?”

“Nope, not at all,” Johnson said. “I’ve had offers come in. I’ve had great offers, had a few offers come in, and I’m like, ‘No, I’m good,’ because I feel I try to be a man of my word. I told myself that I was never going to take a fight to make money. Those days of using my body to make money are over. I’m not going to sign a contract and go fight.”

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t have anything left to prove. Sure, he could take on a big payday and probably beat a few elite level guys, but why take the risk? He’s enjoying what he’s doing, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Are you still interested in the idea of Demetrious Johnson breaking his retirement? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

