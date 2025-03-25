Demetrious Johnson reiterates his desire to stick to MMA retirement

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has reiterated his desire to stay retired, despite lots of offers coming in for him to break that retirement.

There’s no denying that Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest of all time. He has achieved some truly remarkable things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC and ONE Championship. Alas, the 38-year-old made it known recently that he would be retiring from mixed martial arts, walking away as one of the undisputed best to ever do it.

Despite his retirement, many have still questioned whether or not a return could happen at some point in the future. There are several ideas that have been floated, but up to this point, Johnson hasn’t really entertained them. Instead, he’s focused on different ventures as he enjoys life after MMA.

In a recent interview, Johnson once again made it crystal clear that he wants to stay retired despite receiving some appealing offers.