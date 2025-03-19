Sean Brady questions Leon Edwards’ history against grapplers ahead of UFC London

By Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Sean Brady has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ history against other grapplers ahead of their UFC London main event.

For Leon Edwards, Saturday night serves as a real crossroads moment for him. He will go head to head with Sean Brady, a fellow contender in the welterweight division. For Leon, it’s his first fight since losing the belt at the hands of Belal Muhammad.

Now, Edwards has to prove that he still belongs in the championship picture. In his last few bouts he’s faced Muhammad, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, a series of wrestling-based fighters.

In a recent interview, Brady spoke about Edwards’ complaints when it comes to the type of opponent he’s been battling.

Brady’s view on Edwards’ grappling

“You can’t prepare for something you’ve never felt before,” Brady told MMA Junkie. “That’s where guys get surprised. They see me like, ‘Oh, he looks strong.’ But until you feel me and you feel my grip and my squeeze and my pressure that I put on you is going to be different. Three out of four of those fights:

“He lost to Belal, I thought he lost the third fight against Kamaru, and he was losing to Kamaru (in the second fight) until he landed the head kick. And the fight with Colby was horrible. He talks about how he’s always fighting grapplers, but he doesn’t do great against them, either. So it’s not the smartest thing to say.”

“He’s always talking about Belal,” Brady said. “He definitely doesn’t like him, but he doesn’t like him because Belal rag dolled him for 25 minutes. He can be focused on whoever he wants to be focused on, because I’m completely focused on him and smashing him Saturday night. He can think about whoever he wants to think about.”

