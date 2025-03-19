Sean Brady questions Leon Edwards’ history against grapplers ahead of UFC London

Sean Brady has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ history against other grapplers ahead of their UFC London main event.

For Leon Edwards, Saturday night serves as a real crossroads moment for him. He will go head to head with Sean Brady, a fellow contender in the welterweight division. For Leon, it’s his first fight since losing the belt at the hands of Belal Muhammad.

Now, Edwards has to prove that he still belongs in the championship picture. In his last few bouts he’s faced Muhammad, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, a series of wrestling-based fighters.

In a recent interview, Brady spoke about Edwards’ complaints when it comes to the type of opponent he’s been battling.