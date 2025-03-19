Kana believes she’s the only woman who can dethrone Phetjeeja at ONE 172 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025

Just when a fighter seems unbeatable, along comes a contender who’s ready to usher in a new era. That’s what decorated Japanese striker Kana Morimoto aims to do at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. 

KANA

“Krusher Queen” challenges reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Queen” Phetjeeja on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

An accomplished striker in her own right, Kana looks to cement herself in kickboxing folklore when she’s pitted against the Thai ruler.  

Phetjeeja hasn’t lost a contest since 2017. She’s currently unbeaten in six promotional outings in ONE, too. But Kana has 11 knockouts to her name, so she believes her one-punch power will be too much for Phetjeeja.

“This is a huge opportunity, and I will win the ONE Championship belt in Japan. I truly believe I’m the only one in the world who can beat Phetjeeja, so I have to win,” Kana said. 

“Of course, the stronger my opponent, the higher my motivation. I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers.” 

Kana aims to represent the best of female combat sports at ONE 172 

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang pits Japan versus the world, so Kana Morimoto wants to make her country proud when she takes on her ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja.   

The huge event has been dubbed “Japan versus the world,” and Kana is eager to give her homeland a ONE World Champion. But in addition to that, she also wants to show why she belongs on stage with the best fighters on the planet.

“I’m also the only female Japanese athlete in the event, which makes it even more special for me,” Kana said. 

“I believe this is a great opportunity to showcase Japanese female athletes to the world, and I feel a strong responsibility to demonstrate the strength of Japanese martial artists on this stage.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kana Morimoto ONE Championship Phetjeeja

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang plans to finish Takeru, call out Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang eyes career-best performance versus Takeru at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025

The stakes at ONE 172 are higher than ever for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he intends to rise to the occasion like never before.  

Yuya Wakamatsu
ONE Championship

Yuya Wakamatsu reflects on previous loss to Adriano Moraes ahead of ONE 172 world title rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025

Second-ranked flyweight MMA star Yuya Wakamatsu has come a long way in ONE Championship. Arriving as a promising 22-year-old to a World Title challenger, he’s risen up the ranks to become a divisional stalwart, and he looks to make good on his second chance at gold.  

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo makes featherweight Muay Thai debut versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 16, 2025

The fight card for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles continues to flourish, and the latest announcement has fans full of intrigue.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang promises to "bury" Takeru at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 16, 2025

ONE 172 draws nearer by the day, and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is oozing confidence as he looks to crush Takeru Segawa.  

Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas in world title trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 13, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

How Rodtang's childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 12, 2025

When you think about fighters’ origins, they rarely emerge from comfort. They rise from hardship, desperation, necessity. Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s story exemplifies this truth. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane a “very different” fighter ahead of world title rematch with Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane has a point to prove at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE 172: Rodtang dedicates upcoming Takeru super-fight to son 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

For the first time in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s life, fighting isn’t just about him anymore.  

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targets Phetjeeja in battle of atomweight world champions 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained her gold in emphatic fashion this past weekend. The Brazilian is remaining is fight mode, though, as she stalks a bigger challenge down the road. 