Kana believes she’s the only woman who can dethrone Phetjeeja at ONE 172 

Just when a fighter seems unbeatable, along comes a contender who’s ready to usher in a new era. That’s what decorated Japanese striker Kana Morimoto aims to do at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

“Krusher Queen” challenges reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Queen” Phetjeeja on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

An accomplished striker in her own right, Kana looks to cement herself in kickboxing folklore when she’s pitted against the Thai ruler.

Phetjeeja hasn’t lost a contest since 2017. She’s currently unbeaten in six promotional outings in ONE, too. But Kana has 11 knockouts to her name, so she believes her one-punch power will be too much for Phetjeeja.

“This is a huge opportunity, and I will win the ONE Championship belt in Japan. I truly believe I’m the only one in the world who can beat Phetjeeja, so I have to win,” Kana said.

“Of course, the stronger my opponent, the higher my motivation. I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers.”