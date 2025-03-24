Sean Brady explains why he isn’t interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry after UFC London win

By Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Sean Brady doesn’t see a need to fight Ian Machado Garry next time out.

Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry

Brady picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a submission win over Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. It was a stellar performance from Brady who dominated Edwards from start to finish en route to the stoppage win.

With the win, Sean Brady is now in title contention at welterweight but one person he doesn’t think should be next for him is Garry.

“No. I heard (he) was bitching that he didn’t get the fight with Belal. You lost your fight. What are you talking about? You came in 2nd place. You don’t get rewarded for that. It made the most sense for it to be Jack. He’s number seven at this point and lost his last fight. I won my last three and just beat a former champion, who was a really good champion. So, I got bigger things going on than Ian Machado Garry,” Brady said to Ariel Helwani.

Brady, instead, thinks he could get a title shot or get a No. 1 contender fight after his dominant win over Leon Edwards at UFC London.

Sean Brady looking to fight ahead after UFC London win

Sean Brady is in the title picture at welterweight and he is hopeful he can get a No. 1 contender fight next time out.

Brady mentions a couple of names as logical next opponents for him.

“I would be interested in the loser of the title fight, I’d be interested in the winner of the title fight, or Shavkat,” Brady said.

All three options do make sense. But, it does seem likely that Shavkat Rakhmonov will face the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena. With that, Brady fighting the loser of Muhammad-Della Maddalena seems most likely.

Sean Brady is 18-1 as a pro and coming off the submission win over Edwards. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak as his lone loss came by TKO to Belal Muhammad.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ian Garry Sean Brady UFC

