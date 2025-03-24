Sean Brady explains why he isn’t interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry after UFC London win

Sean Brady doesn’t see a need to fight Ian Machado Garry next time out.

Brady picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a submission win over Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London. It was a stellar performance from Brady who dominated Edwards from start to finish en route to the stoppage win.

With the win, Sean Brady is now in title contention at welterweight but one person he doesn’t think should be next for him is Garry.

“No. I heard (he) was bitching that he didn’t get the fight with Belal. You lost your fight. What are you talking about? You came in 2nd place. You don’t get rewarded for that. It made the most sense for it to be Jack. He’s number seven at this point and lost his last fight. I won my last three and just beat a former champion, who was a really good champion. So, I got bigger things going on than Ian Machado Garry,” Brady said to Ariel Helwani.

Brady, instead, thinks he could get a title shot or get a No. 1 contender fight after his dominant win over Leon Edwards at UFC London.