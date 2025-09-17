Saemapetch details simple winning strategy at ONE Friday Fights 125: “Get my old form back”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 16, 2025

Saemapetch Fairtex refuses to let consecutive knockout defeats define his legacy. The Thai veteran believes restoring his skill level requires embracing pressure and drawing inspiration from legendary compatriots who overcame similar adversity.

Saemapetch faces Elbrus Osmanov in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Friday Fights 125 on September 19 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 31-year-old former title challenger seeks redemption after absorbing three straight knockout losses to elite competition including Nico Carrillo, Felipe Lobo, and Abdulla Dayakaev.

Critics questioned Saemapetch’s durability following his devastating setbacks against top-flight opposition. The knockout defeats shattered his confidence and forced uncomfortable questions about whether his prime had passed. However, unwavering family support and personal determination convinced him to continue pursuing championship goals.

Saemapetch discovered motivation through studying Thai legends who experienced similar career low points. Veterans like Nong-O Hama and Superbon demonstrated that age doesn’t automatically end elite-level performance. Their examples provided the blueprint for resurrection that Saemapetch plans to follow against rising competition.

The Fairtex Training Center product threw himself into intense preparation with renewed purpose. Social media criticism became fuel rather than discouragement as he focused on family responsibilities and legacy preservation. His extensive experience advantage should neutralize younger opponents’ physical advantages.

“Losing by knockout three times in a row made me lose my confidence. I kept thinking, ‘I lost again?’ ‘Knocked out again?’ I felt a bit discouraged, but I didn’t want to stop. I had a lot of support from the people around me and a family to take care of, so I decided to keep fighting,” he said.

“The main goal for this fight is to get my old form back. Getting to fight in the evening again makes me feel more relaxed and rested. I feel more comfortable, so I hope to perform well.”

Saemapetch Fairtex identifies key threats from Elbrus Osmanov

Saemapetch Fairtex recognizes the stylistic challenges posed by Elbrus Osmanov’s diverse kickboxing arsenal. The Russian contender brings explosive attributes that demand careful preparation and strategic adjustments from the experienced Thai striker.

Osmanov’s recent knockout victory over Kampeetewada Sitthikul demonstrated his ability to adapt effectively under traditional Muay Thai rules. The 24-year-old Dagestani possesses dangerous weapons including spinning techniques and powerful boxing combinations that create finishing opportunities.

Saemapetch believes his traditional Muay Thai versatility provides crucial advantages over Osmanov’s kickboxing foundation. Clinch work, knee strikes, and elbow attacks represent areas where experience should overcome youth and athleticism in their anticipated battle.

“Elbrus is a clear kickboxing-style fighter. His strengths are his punches, back kicks, and spinning back fists. These are his signature moves, and I need to be ready to counter them,” he said.

“As for me, I have more varied weapons, like clinching, knees, and elbows. I have more experience in Muay Thai, but I may be at a disadvantage in terms of my physical condition as I’m getting old.”

