UFC Vegas 104 Results: Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

tonight's UFC Vegas 104 results, including the main event rematch between Marvin Vettori and Romand Dolidze.

Vettori and Dolidze originally collided at UFC 286 two years ago in London, with the Italian emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marvin Vettori (19-7-1 MMA) has only fought once since that win, suffering a unanimous loss to Jared Cannonier in June of 2023.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (14-3 MMA) has gone 2-1 since dropping that previous decision to Vettori. ‘The Caucasian’ is coming off wins over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 104 main event begins and Marvin Vettori throws out a jab. Roman Dolidze misses with an axe kick. He lands a left. Vettori with a low kick. Dolidze answers with one of his own. Another exchange of low kicks. Roman with a right hand. Vettori replies with 2 low kicks and then a body kick. He lands a nice 1-2 that appears to stun his opponent. Referee Herb Dean steps in as it was a clash of heads. We quickly restart and Roman Dolidze lands a low kick. Marvin Vettori with a straight right. A nice hook to the body from the Georgian. He lands a low kick and then a 1-2. Vettori with a front kick to the body. Dolidze counters with a right hand over the top. He leaps in with a left hook that just misses. Both men are throwing heat at the moment. Dolidze with a front kick and then a right hand, but neither strike lands flush. Marvin Vettori with a good jab. Dolidze answers with one of his own. A good straight left from the Italian lands. He follows that up with a pair of low kicks. Roman Dolidze with a spinning back fist attempt. Under one minute remains in the opening round. Vettori with a good counter right as Dolidze charges in wildly. ‘The Caucasian’ just misses with a right over the top. A low kick from Vettori. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 104 headliner begins and Roman Dolidze comes forward with a combination. Marvin Vettori avoids and circles out. Dolidze with a low kick and then a straight right that appears to hit the mark. Vettori leaps into the pocket but eats an eye poke. Referee Herb Dean steps in and warns Dolidze this won’t be allowed to happen again. We restart and Roman connects with a pair of good kicks. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Dolidze misses with a spinning back fist but lands a straight right flush. A right hook connects for the Georgian. Marvin Vettori pushes forward. Dolidze just misses with a spinning elbow. The middleweight trade kicks. Roman Dolidze lands a low kick and then a right over the top. Vettori replies with an inside low kick. Dolidze answers with one of his own. The Italian attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. A good body kick from Dolidze. Under a minute remains now. Roman with a stinging jab. Vettori with a left hook and then a low kick. Dolidze with a left hook that partially connects. He lands a low kick. A nice exchange. Marvin Vettori with a right over the top as the horn sounds to end the second frame.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 104 main event begins and both men have landed 29 significant strikes thus far. Roman Dolidze presses forward with a 1-2. Marvin Vettori circles and lands a low kick. Dolidze with a pair of hooks. Vettori charges in with a left and Roman is stunned. Another good combination and Marvin is looking for the finish. Dolidze circles off the cage and gets back to range. Vettori appears to believe Dolidze has recovered and takes his foot off the gas. Roman with a right hand, Vettori ducks under and lands a left. Roman Dolidze with a pair of high kicks. He throws another. All 3 were partially blocked. He lands a jab as Vettori tries to close the distance. Dolidze with a nice low kick. He leaps in with a right that falls short. Marvin Vettori with a nice 1-2. Dolidze swings and misses with a right hook. He lands an inside low kick and then pushes Vettori against the cage. The horn sounds to end round 3.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 104 headliner begins and the fighters are back to trading shots. Romand Dolidze with a nice knee. That appeared to open up a cut on the ‘Italian Dream’. Marvin Vettori looks to answer but gets clipped with a right hand. He may be slowing down here. Dolidze is the one applying all the forward pressure now. He unloads a big combination. Vettori circles out and smiles. The Italian comes forward and lands a left and then a low kick. Roman Dolidze answers with a body kick, a low kick and then an axe kick which partially connects. Another front kick connects for the Georgian, this time to the face of Vettori. A hook from Marvin, a spinning fist from Roman. An exchange of low kicks is followed by right hands from both men. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 104 headliner begins and Roman Dolidze partially connects with a head kick. Marvin Vettori comes forward with a 1-2. He has a sense of urgency here now. He continues to throw punches in bunches. Dolidze answers with a short left hook. A big right now from the Georgian. Both men are bloodied up now. The fighters continue to just stand and trade. Two minutes remain in the contest. A nice left hand connects for Marvin Vettori. Roman Dolidze with a kick but the ‘Italian Dream’ claims it landed low and we pause the action. Upon restart Vettori swings and misses with a left. Dolidze with a good body kick and then one upstairs that lands flush. Another high kick partially connects. Vettori is complaining about an eye poke but to no avail. Another head kick attempt from the Georgian.

Official UFC Vegas 104 Results: Roman Dolidze def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

