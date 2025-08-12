What’s next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

By Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 9, for UFC Vegas 109. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Anthony Hernandez took on Roman Dolidze.

Anthony Hernandez, UFC Vegas 109

Entering the fight, Hernandez was riding a seven-fight winning streak, while Dolidze was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a win over Marvin Vettori.

Ultimately, it was Hernandez who dominated Dolidze en route to a fourth-round submission win to extend his win streak to eight. Following UFC Vegas 109, here is what I think should be next for the middleweight contenders.

Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez has been considered the dark horse in the middleweight division for quite some time, but this fight likely was his breakthrough performance. Hernandez was headlining his second card, and he dominated a tough top-10 guy in Roman Dolidze and finished him.

Following the win, Hernandez is now in the top 10 and should get a top-ranked opponent next, as he likely is a win or two away from a title shot. A logical next fight is to face the loser of the Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho fight, which headlines UFC Paris next month. If Hernandez wins, he’d likely get a No. 1 contender fight next time out.

Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze had a chance to really break through and be a true middleweight title contender at UFC Vegas 109. However, Dolidze was dominated en route to a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez, which snapped his three-fight losing streak.

However, Dolidze is still a top-10 middleweight contender, but will likely need to fight behind him next time out. A logical match-up is against Paulo Costa, who’s coming off a decision win over Roman Kopylov. Costa should get a top-10 opponent next time out. So, a Fight Night main event against Dolidze makes sense, as the winner would be right back near title contention. Dolidze, meanwhile, would have to fight behind him after the loss to Hernandez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez Roman Dolidze UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira takes aim at top lightweight contenders after Rafael Fiziev booking: 'They run the other way'

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev believes his hands will be the big problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

UFC owners explain how Paramount broadcasting deal was reached within 2 days

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

TKO Group Holdings dropped a bombshell announcement revealing a $7.7 billion broadcasting rights deal, which will see Paramount become the exclusive home of UFC in 2026.

Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal thinks UFC 319 fight with Carlos Prates will be short and sweet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Geoff Neal believes he’ll make it a quick night against Carlos Prates at UFC 319.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira guarantees Max Holloway rematch will happen 'at some point'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he will mix it up with Max Holloway inside the Octagon again.

Dricus du Plessis

Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025
Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

MMA legend Ben Askren has posted more footage of himself walking around as he continues his recovery from a double lung transplant.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira reveals his regret from Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has revealed the biggest regret he has from his fight – and defeat – to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC prospect 'really glad to be alive' after scary knockout loss

BJ Penn Staff - August 10, 2025

Toshiomi Kazama is glad to be alive after a brutal knockout loss at this past Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.