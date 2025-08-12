What’s next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 9, for UFC Vegas 109. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Anthony Hernandez took on Roman Dolidze.

Entering the fight, Hernandez was riding a seven-fight winning streak, while Dolidze was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a win over Marvin Vettori.

Ultimately, it was Hernandez who dominated Dolidze en route to a fourth-round submission win to extend his win streak to eight. Following UFC Vegas 109, here is what I think should be next for the middleweight contenders.