Robert Whittaker calls out Sean Strickland for White House event: ‘It’ll be a fun fight’

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2025
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker believes the time is now for him to fight Sean Strickland.

Whittaker has wanted to fight Strickland for quite some time, and with both on the outside looking in for the title picture, the Aussie believes a battle of former champions makes sense. He also wants the fight to happen on the White House card, as he expects it to be a fan-friendly striking fight.

“I would love to fight Sean Strickland in front of the White House,” Whittaker said on Fox Sports Australia on Wednesday. “For one, I think that’s going to be a monumental occasion. When are you ever going to be able to fight in front of the White House ever again? But I’ve been trying to fight Sean for the longest of times just because I like that fight.

“We’ve been in the same circles for a while. He’s still ranked 3, which puts me right back into a conversation that I want to be a part of, and I think it’ll be a fun fight. I think it’ll be a good fight to watch. I’d love to be on that.”

Robert Whittaker knows the White House event is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and he wants to be part of it. He also knows Sean Strickland would be the most likely opponent for him on the card.

Robert Whittaker rules out fighting in Australia

Although the UFC is returning to Australia in February, Whittaker likely won’t be on the card.

As much as he wants to fight in front of his countrymen, the timing makes it unlikely, which is why he said it’s unlikely he will be on the card.

“I want to, my head wants to, but I just don’t think it’s going to happen,” Whittaker said. “I’m having a baby, due in a few weeks, and I want to be there for that period. I want to be there for my kids during Christmas. I don’t want to be in camp during this period, I’ve missed a lot of them.”

If Whittaker has his way, he believes the White House card against Strickland in the summer is the way to go.

