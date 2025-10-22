Dana White touts UFC ticket sales ahead of Paramount streaming deal

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 22, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White watches fight

Dana White is quite happy with UFC’s success as the company enters a streaming deal with Paramount.

The top mixed martial arts promotion scored a seven-year deal for $7.7 billion to have its events streamed on Paramount+ and broadcast on CBS. It’s a massive increase from the $1.5 billion media rights deal UFC agreed to with ESPN back in 2019.

Business has been booming for UFC, and White recently spoke on stage at the “UNCONVENTIONAL PIONEER: Redefining Sports Entertainment” panel in Riyadh. The UFC boss touted his promotion’s ticket sales (h/t MMAFighting).

“We got the UFC to a place where people are buying tickets before we even announce the main event,” White said. “So we started to build this relationship with the fanbase that they knew we were going to deliver no matter what happened. Boxing hasn’t done that in a long time.”

The UFC boss also reflected on changing the perception of MMA when he first entered the fray. He said one of the key factors was not repeating the same mistakes that were made with boxing.

“I saw a lot of things that I thought were wrong and broken with boxing at the time and I felt that if we kept building on delivering a good product [with UFC] every time — I’ve been saying for a long time, I feel like every time you watch a boxing event it’s like a going out of business sale,” White said. “They’re trying to grab up as much money as they can.

“They don’t care if the live event is good or even if the television event is good. As long as they can bring in a ton of money, that’s all they did.”

White has another big card to look forward to on Saturday. UFC 321 will be held inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event will be headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. That won’t be the only title bout on the card, as Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will do battle for the vacant UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship.

BJPenn.com will have you covered during UFC 321. Keep it locked on the homepage this Saturday for live results, video highlights, and pro fighter reactions.

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC 311

UFC 321's Umar Nurmagomedov says Merab Dvalishvili knows he will lose possible rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 22, 2025
Reinier de Ridder defeated at UFC Vancouver
MMA News

Reinier de Ridder breaks silence following disappointing UFC Vancouver loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 22, 2025

Reinier de Ridder has spoken out after his upset loss at UFC Vancouver.

Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

UFC 321 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2025

In the main event of UFC 321, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as Tom Aspinall takes on Ciryl Gane. Heading into the fight, Aspinall is a massive -500 favorite while the challenger is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley issues warning to Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Petr Yan rematch

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has issued a warning to former rival Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 323 rematch against Petr Yan.

Arnold Allen wins
UFC

Arnold Allen reveals he was attacked in Montreal for not speaking French

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025

UFC star Arnold Allen has said that he was attacked in the street in Montreal, Canada for not speaking French.

Paul Craig, UFC

Paul Craig reveals he was once offered heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2025
Nadaka and Numsurin
ONE Championship

Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka: "There could be no mercy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Thai veteran Numsurin Chor Ketwina spent years proving skeptics wrong through obscurity. The 30-year-old striker finally earned recognition by shocking established contender Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, opening championship doors that seemed permanently locked throughout his career.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang confronts emotional conflict facing mentor Nong-O for vacant title: "I might be happy or maybe not"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Former flyweight king Rodtang Jitmuangnon never imagined destiny would force this collision. The Thai superstar built his reign admiring the veteran who now stands between him and championship redemption, creating emotional complexity that transcends typical competition.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista believes it's 'going to take everything I have' to beat Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Mario Bautista knows he will have his hands full when he takes on Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena's coach explains why Islam Makhachev is 'a bit easier' than Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025

Ben Vickers, the coach of Jack Della Maddalena, believes Islam Makhachev will be an easier fight than Belal Muhammad was.