Just Scrap Radio Ep. 200 with Marcus McGhee and Davey Grant

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

The 200th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 200, UFC Abu Dhabi

We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC bantamweight Marcus McGhee (1:09). We close things out by chatting with UFC bantamweight (14:04).

Marcus McGhee opens up the show to preview his UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event against Petr Yan. McGhee talks about being surprised to fight Yan and this only being three rounds. He then chats about mimicking Yan for Sean O’Malley’s camp and what he learned from that. McGhee then talks about the style matchup, how he sees the fight playing out, and what a win does for him. He also chats about the bantamweight division.

Davey Grant closes out the show to preview his UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Da’Mon Blackshear. Davey talks about this fight being made on short notice and how familiar he was with Da’Mon. Davey then chats about the layoff and whether or not he wanted to return sooner after his canceled fight earlier this year. The Brit then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him. Davey then talks about the bantamweight division and who he thinks should be next for Merab Dvalishvili.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

