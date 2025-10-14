Reinier de Ridder takes aim at ‘sloppy’ Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver main event

By Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement that he’s the worthy next middleweight title contender at UFC Vancouver.

De Ridder is set to headline UFC Vancouver on Saturday against Brendan Allen in a pivotal fight at middleweight. Heading into the bout, de Ridder is a -210 favorite while the American is a +162 underdog on FanDuel.

Reinier de Ridder enters the bout with plenty of confidence as he doesn’t think Brendan Allen can match his grappling. He believes he’s sloppy at times and his cardio is also an issue, which will be a problem.

“His grappling is good but a bit sloppy at times,” de Ridder said to MMAFighting. “He falls off the back very frequently so maybe that’s something he’s adjusted by now. Has decent submissions, very opportunistic. He jumps on stuff when he sees it. His wrestling is decent. He has decent takedowns, decent takedown defense, not too great.

“But I think the thing that he lacks in the most, he kind of fades in the later rounds,” de Ridder added about Allen. “He starts very hard, very sharp and very good in the first round, he’s very dangerous as he did against [Nassourdine] Imavov. He got on top and controlled him basically the entire round, as he did in the ‘Fluffy’ fight, he did very well in the first round as well. But then in the later rounds, he kind of fades a little bit. He doesn’t even look that tired but something changes and he’s not the same guy in the later rounds. So we’ll see for this one.”

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement at UFC Vancouver

With de Ridder thinking Allen fades, he’s confident he will be able to bring him into deep waters and have success.

The goal at UFC Vancouver is to dominate Allen and finsih him to prove he deserves the next title shot.

“That’s the goal,” de Ridder said about putting Allen away. “If I can do that, I think it’s very clear who the top contender is.”

De Ridder enters the bout with a record of 21-2 and is coming off a decision win over Robert Whittaker.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Reinier de Ridder UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206 with Kyle Nelson and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo's UFC Rio retirement

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is still interested in battling him in a superfight.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burnout as he prepares to defend his UFC bantamweight championship once again.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.

Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson says it’s "not crazy" to potentially see him on White House card amid projected "very fast" UFC path

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025
Serhiy Sidey
UFC 322

Serhiy Sidey comments after being forced out of UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Serhiy Sidey is faced with a frustrating bump in the road as a major setback in his UFC 322 preparations has forced him to withdraw from the card. The pullout from his bantamweight bout with Malcolm Wellmaker has scrapped that particular pairing, but MMA Junkie has reported that the promotion is seeking a replacement for the undefeated Wellmaker.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz returns at final UFC PPV of 2025

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Jan Blachowicz will step into the cage one more time this calendar year and aims to show off that highly celebrated ‘Polish Power’ once more. To do that, the former UFC light heavyweight champion must get by a surging contender at 205 pounds in the UFC’s last pay-per-view offering of 2025.

Tom Aspinall celebrates after winning the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 295
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall promises to vacate UFC belt if title fight offered to one heavyweight

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is prepared to end his title reign if the promotion offers one Top 10 contender a title shot.

Sean Brady reacts during his introduction at UFC London
Sean Brady

Sean Brady's welterweight return set for UFC 322 vs. ferocious KO artist

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady will face one of the division’s brightest young stars in hopes of securing a title shot.