Reinier De Ridder reveals surprising strategy for Bo Nickal fight at UFC Des Moines

Reinier De Ridder to Wrestle With Bo Nickal?

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Reinier De Ridder said he wouldn’t be surprised if Bo Nickal doesn’t engage with him to the point where he’ll have to wrestle with his opponent.

“I think I have to make him wrestle,” de Ridder said. “As we saw in the Paul Craig fight, I think he’s pretty scared of the jiu-jitsu on the floor. He’s pretty scared to get caught with something. So I think I need to make him wrestle.

“I need to get close, put the pressure on him, hit him a couple times, and I think he will definitely start shooting. I think this fight is won or lost in the clinch. This is where the most of the fight is going to happen and most of the exchanges of the fight will happen. I’m really working on seeing if I can get him with some good knees, some good elbows. Throwing him, tripping him, getting to his back. That’s the plan.”

Nickal kept the aforementioned bout with Craig standing. Craig has a reputation for executing submissions off his back, and Nickal avoided that possibility at all costs. If De Ridder is the one to engage in the grappling, it’ll interesting to see what answers Nickal may have for him.

