Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Bo Nickal wasn’t Reinier De Ridder’s first choice for his next opponent, but he has no complaints.

Reinier De Ridder

De Ridder and Nickal will collide on the UFC Des Moines card on May 3. It’s Nickal’s chance to enter the top 10 UFC middleweight rankings for the first time. As for De Ridder, he admits that he wasn’t expecting to receive the bout offer to fight the surging 185-pounder.

With that said, the former ONE Championship two-division titleholder is grateful for the matchup.

RELATED: BO NICKAL EXPLAINS WHY HE ASKED THE UFC TO FIGHT REINIER DE RIDDER AT UFC DES MOINES

Reinier De Ridder Likes Bo Nickal Booking

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Reinier De Ridder shared why he’s eager to share the Octagon with Bo Nickal despite initially wanting top five competition.

“I’m happy with the fight,” De Ridder said. “It’s a good one. It’s not what I asked for. I asked for a top-five guy, but I think he’s a top-five name, right? He’s a very popular guy here in the States, and yeah, I’m happy with the matchup. See if we can make him grapple a bit, see if we can make him wrestle a bit. I think whatever happens, I might steal the spotlight in this one.”

De Ridder has confidence in his grappling, and he believes Nickal will be surprised by his wrestling.

“I feel my wrestling is pretty decent, as well,” De Ridder said. “I really want to make him wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his, and trying to make sure he didn’t wrestle at all. But let’s make it a wrestling match this time, see if we can get him to shoot a couple of times, see if I can get his neck.”

UFC Des Moines will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight clash. Cory Sandhagen will go one-on-one with former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The event will also feature Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson, and more.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Reinier de Ridder UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Jose Aldo

UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last five opponents from hardest to easiest

BJ Penn Staff - March 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on one of the best runs in MMA right now, with wins over a host of former champions and undefeated contenders behind him.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
UFC

Former champion Jan Blachowicz plans to steal Alex Pereira's UFC title rematch

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz plans on taking Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch away from him at UFC London.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC

Sean Brady questions Leon Edwards' history against grapplers ahead of UFC London

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis frustrated he lost "the biggest payday of my life" with Alex Pereira losing at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - March 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is annoyed Alex Pereira lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: "Apex cards must stop!"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Lightweight contender Renato Moicano is tired of seeing events at the UFC Apex.

Gunnar Nelson, Conor McGregor
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return: "I haven't met him in years"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson has offered an update on his relationship with teammate Conor McGregor.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner doubles down on his decision to retire at UFC 313: "I'm still feeling the same way"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has no intention of ever fighting again.