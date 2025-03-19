Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

Reinier De Ridder Likes Bo Nickal Booking

During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Reinier De Ridder shared why he’s eager to share the Octagon with Bo Nickal despite initially wanting top five competition.

“I’m happy with the fight,” De Ridder said. “It’s a good one. It’s not what I asked for. I asked for a top-five guy, but I think he’s a top-five name, right? He’s a very popular guy here in the States, and yeah, I’m happy with the matchup. See if we can make him grapple a bit, see if we can make him wrestle a bit. I think whatever happens, I might steal the spotlight in this one.”

De Ridder has confidence in his grappling, and he believes Nickal will be surprised by his wrestling.

“I feel my wrestling is pretty decent, as well,” De Ridder said. “I really want to make him wrestle this time. Last fight he was just sticking and moving, throwing that wild overhand of his, and trying to make sure he didn’t wrestle at all. But let’s make it a wrestling match this time, see if we can get him to shoot a couple of times, see if I can get his neck.”

UFC Des Moines will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight clash. Cory Sandhagen will go one-on-one with former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The event will also feature Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson, and more.