“Reug Reug” celebrates inclusion in Senegal’s school curriculum: “What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane reached heights few athletes ever achieve in their homeland. The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion discovered that Senegal’s secondary schools now teach his story as part of their educational curriculum.

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane

Kane defends his belt against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old Senegalese fighter enters the rematch as the first African-born champion in ONE Championship history.

Kane grew up as one of six children in Thiaroye sur Mer, a small fishing town outside Dakar. His family struggled to make ends meet before his wrestling and MMA success changed everything for his loved ones.

Students across Senegal now study his journey from poverty to championship gold. Kane recently joined the country’s football heroes from the 2002 World Cup team that reached the quarterfinals with stars like Aliou Cisse and El Hadji Diouf.

The heavyweight champion understands the honor of joining such legendary company. Senegal’s wrestling culture shaped his early development before he transitioned to mixed martial arts and captured ONE Championship gold last November.

That said, Kane takes pride in representing combat sports among his country’s greatest achievers. He believes his wrestling background and championship success earned him a place alongside Senegal’s most celebrated athletes.

“It’s incredible. What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life. I strive to be the greatest sportsman I can be, but to be on school papers is something I could never dream of,” Kane said.

“In combat sports, Senegalese wrestling is such a huge part of our culture, and this was my education. I ate, drank, and slept learning about these stars and dreaming of becoming one. Now I’m not ashamed to say I’m the greatest of them all.”

Oumar Kane inspires next generation of dreamers

Kane sees his curriculum inclusion as an opportunity to inspire young Senegalese students. He remained in his homeland while many peers migrated to Europe seeking better opportunities.

His championship success proves that greatness can be achieved without leaving home. Kane’s story provides a blueprint for overcoming obstacles through dedication and hard work.

The new father wants students to understand that success applies beyond combat sports. He believes the same principles that carried him to championship glory can help anyone achieve their dreams.

“Anything is possible. We had nothing growing up and now we are able to provide for not just our family, but also our friends and business partners,” he said.

“It’s not about combat sports, it’s about just applying yourself to whatever you choose to do.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

