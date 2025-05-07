Reinier de Ridder doesn’t get UFC rankings boost despite Bo Nickal victory

By Harry Kettle - May 7, 2025

UFC contender Reinier de Ridder has not been moved further up the middleweight rankings despite his win over Bo Nickal.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bo Nickal, Pros react, UFC

Last Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder really arrived in the UFC’s middleweight division. While he’d already picked up a couple of wins prior to his triumph over Bo Nickal, this was the time for him to really test himself against one of the most hyped fighters in the entire sport. He passed the test with flying colours, dominating Nickal from pillar to post before finishing him with a nasty knee to the stomach.

From here, the sky is the limit for de Ridder. The former two-weight ONE champion has made it clear that he wants big name opponents from now on, starting with Sean Strickland. While that isn’t a request that we can picture him being granted right now, he certainly seems like someone who is ready to take on just about anyone who is put in front of him. Of course, right now, the rankings play an important role in how you’re viewed within the context of the entire division.

For de Ridder, that’s a bit of a shame. As noted by many who caught a glimpse at the official UFC.com rankings earlier this week, RDR’s win over Nickal has not helped him move up from the #13 spot at 185 pounds.

de Ridder’s push continues

The fact that he’s ranked below the likes of Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, given their recent form, is interesting to say the least. Whether it be because beating Nickal isn’t seen as a win of major value or because the UFC just aren’t happy with him, there’s more work to be done for de Ridder.

Would you have moved him up in the rankings? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

