Reinier de Ridder doesn’t get UFC rankings boost despite Bo Nickal victory

UFC contender Reinier de Ridder has not been moved further up the middleweight rankings despite his win over Bo Nickal.

Last Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder really arrived in the UFC’s middleweight division. While he’d already picked up a couple of wins prior to his triumph over Bo Nickal, this was the time for him to really test himself against one of the most hyped fighters in the entire sport. He passed the test with flying colours, dominating Nickal from pillar to post before finishing him with a nasty knee to the stomach.

From here, the sky is the limit for de Ridder. The former two-weight ONE champion has made it clear that he wants big name opponents from now on, starting with Sean Strickland. While that isn’t a request that we can picture him being granted right now, he certainly seems like someone who is ready to take on just about anyone who is put in front of him. Of course, right now, the rankings play an important role in how you’re viewed within the context of the entire division.

For de Ridder, that’s a bit of a shame. As noted by many who caught a glimpse at the official UFC.com rankings earlier this week, RDR’s win over Nickal has not helped him move up from the #13 spot at 185 pounds.