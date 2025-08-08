Stamp Fairtex reveals comeback uncertainty: “This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2025

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex enters unfamiliar territory after nearly two years away from competition. The former three-sport ONE World Champion approaches her return with remarkable vulnerability rather than her usual dominant confidence.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp faces Kana Morimoto in atomweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The former ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion makes her kickboxing return after suffering a career-threatening knee injury that sidelined her during her prime years.

Her approach to this comeback fight reveals how drastically circumstances have changed. Where Stamp once dominated with unwavering confidence across three martial arts disciplines, she now faces genuine uncertainty about her ability to compete at elite levels.

The knee injury forced her to watch helplessly as the MMA division she once ruled evolved without her presence. Younger fighters emerged while established contenders advanced their careers during her extended absence.

Rather than making bold victory predictions, Stamp treats this bout as an evaluation of her recovered capabilities. Her honesty about the situation shows maturity but also highlights the mental challenges facing returning athletes.

The timing holds special significance as the fight falls on her birthday, adding emotional weight to what already represents a pivotal career moment.

“I’m excited! It’ll be a good occasion for me since it’ll be my birthday. And I really want to go back to Japan. [Kana] has exceptional speed, [she’s] a fast and confident striker. This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not,” Stamp said.

“It’s been a long time since I last fought. It’s difficult to predict anything from both her and my side. I’m not pressuring myself to win. I just want to know if I’m recovered enough to continue on this path.”

Kana Morimoto sees career-defining opportunity

Kana Morimoto recognizes the magnitude of facing someone of Stamp Fairtex’s stature. The Japanese veteran understands that victory would instantly elevate her status while defeat to a returning fighter could damage her credibility.

Her recent loss to Phetjeeja in front of hometown fans continues motivating her preparation. That setback proved she must evolve to compete with ONE’s elite level.

“When you think of women’s martial arts in ONE, you think of Stamp. She’s iconic, the only athlete, male or female, to win World Titles in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA,” Kana said.

“My fight with Phetjeeja changed me. Stamp loves to trade, and I’m ready to stand and bang with her. I’ll be looking for the knockout.”

