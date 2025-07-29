Regian Eersel targets George Jarvis’ conditioning: “Gonna let him feel my energy”

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel isn’t sweating George Jarvis‘ bold predictions. The defending champion plans to turn this title fight into a conditioning nightmare that’ll separate the pretenders from the proven.

Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship for the third time against Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Dutch-Surinamese fighter carries over nine years without a Muay Thai loss into this clash with the English challenger making his World Title debut.

While Jarvis talks about exposing Eersel’s kickboxing background, the ONE World Champion sees a different story unfolding. He’s not dismissing his opponent’s skills — he’s just convinced that rounds four and five will tell the real tale. Eersel sees a fighter who’s never been pushed beyond three rounds in ONE Championship competition.

The psychological warfare has already begun, with Eersel identifying what he believes will be Jarvis’ breaking point. Experience matters when the lights burn brightest, and “The Immortal” plans to weaponize every minute of his pedigree. His strategy involves relentless pressure designed to expose any conditioning gaps in his challenger’s preparation.

“He’s never faced someone like me, but that’s also the same for me. I never fought someone like him. But you will know why I’m still the champion. That’s why I said there’s levels to this game,” he said.

“Mentally, maybe he’s not ready for the five rounds. He only fought three rounds in ONE Championship. So in the championship rounds, I think he will break. But you never know. I’m gonna see how bad he wants it. I’m just gonna let him feel my energy and pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure.”