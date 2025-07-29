Regian Eersel targets George Jarvis’ conditioning: “Gonna let him feel my energy”
Regian “The Immortal” Eersel isn’t sweating George Jarvis‘ bold predictions. The defending champion plans to turn this title fight into a conditioning nightmare that’ll separate the pretenders from the proven.
Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship for the third time against Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Dutch-Surinamese fighter carries over nine years without a Muay Thai loss into this clash with the English challenger making his World Title debut.
While Jarvis talks about exposing Eersel’s kickboxing background, the ONE World Champion sees a different story unfolding. He’s not dismissing his opponent’s skills — he’s just convinced that rounds four and five will tell the real tale. Eersel sees a fighter who’s never been pushed beyond three rounds in ONE Championship competition.
The psychological warfare has already begun, with Eersel identifying what he believes will be Jarvis’ breaking point. Experience matters when the lights burn brightest, and “The Immortal” plans to weaponize every minute of his pedigree. His strategy involves relentless pressure designed to expose any conditioning gaps in his challenger’s preparation.
“He’s never faced someone like me, but that’s also the same for me. I never fought someone like him. But you will know why I’m still the champion. That’s why I said there’s levels to this game,” he said.
“Mentally, maybe he’s not ready for the five rounds. He only fought three rounds in ONE Championship. So in the championship rounds, I think he will break. But you never know. I’m gonna see how bad he wants it. I’m just gonna let him feel my energy and pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure.”
Regian Eersel feeds off Lumpinee Stadium energy
Regian Eersel transforms Lumpinee’s intimate atmosphere into his personal weapon, using every roar from the crowd as fuel for his relentless assault. That historic venue creates pressure like nowhere else in combat sports, and Eersel has learned to thrive when that spotlight burns hottest.
Bangkok’s most iconic arena sits fans practically ringside, creating an energy that can either elevate fighters or crush them under expectation. Eersel feeds off this connection, especially when crowds favor his opponents. The closer fans get, the more motivated he becomes to silence their cheers with dominant performances.
His ability to harness that energy has become a trademark of his reign. Instead of being rattled by the crowd, Eersel uses their passion as motivation to push his pace even higher.
“Sometimes when the fans go crazy, I cannot hear them, because the people [at Lumpinee Stadium] are very close, almost sitting close by the ring. But most of the time I can hear my trainers. It’s like they have the joystick in their hands, and I’m the player,” he said.
“It’s exciting. It seems like the fans are like sitting next to the ring when you are fighting there. So it hypes you up as a fighter, it gives you motivation, especially if the fans are screaming for your opponent. It gives me motivation to do more and to do extra.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
