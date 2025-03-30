Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card featured a highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.

Rosas Jr. (11-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision win over Aori Qileng at UFC 306 this past September in Las Vegas. ‘El Niño Problema’ had gone 4-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Vince Morales (16-10 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The 34-year-old American was coming off back-to-back decision losses to Elijah Smith and Taylor Lapilus. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Vandetta’ had strung together a 5-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s ‘Rosas Jr. vs. Morales’ contest resulted in a hard-fought fifteen-minute affair. Raul Rosas Jr. was able to get the better of Vince Morales throughout the first two rounds, using his takedowns and grappling to control the fight through ten minutes. However, in round three Morales secured multiple tight submission attempts, but unfortunately was unable to produce a finish from those efforts. After 15 minutes of action, ‘El Nino Problema’ was awarded the decision victory.

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rosas Jr. vs. Morales’ below:

This should be a fun scrap 🇲🇽 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 30, 2025

Much higher output from Rosas Jr. early than we are accustomed to, not much respect for the striking of Morales. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 30, 2025

Fun scrambles at the end of that round. 👏#UFCMexicoCity — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 30, 2025

Laura is exactly right. The twister set up or a calve crank are available from that back lockdown position. #UFCMexico — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 30, 2025

Straight up just holding no damage smh not a main card fight no shade just being honest — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 30, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Raul Rosas Jr. defeating Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City:

Gutsy third for Morales, but unfortunately won't be enough. 29-28 Rosas Jr. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 30, 2025

Who would you like to see Raul Rosas Jr. fight next following his victory over Vince Morales this evening in Mexico City?