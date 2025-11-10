Rafael Lovato Jr. respects Giancarlo Bodoni’s grappling game ahead of ONE 173: “He’s very complete”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025
Rafael Lovato Jr

Experience battles youth when Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty collides with modern systematization. Rafael Lovato Jr. studied his opponent extensively and discovered a complete grappler without exploitable weaknesses.

The 42-year-old BJJ legend faces two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni in middleweight submission grappling at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Lovato makes his promotional debut carrying a perfect 11-0 MMA record and recent ADCC silver medal from 2024.

Bodoni captured ADCC gold in both 2022 and 2024, becoming the first athlete to win back-to-back championships in the 88-kilogram division. The 29-year-old New Wave Jiu-Jitsu product compiled victories over IBJJF and ADCC World Champions under legendary coach John Danaher.

The fifth-degree black belt recognizes the immense challenge. His detailed scouting revealed a dangerous opponent comfortable winning from any position.

“He’s very complete. He can win on top, he can win on bottom. His wrestling is good. He also has very good defense. Even when he’s gotten into a little bit of trouble, he’s usually able to not just survive, but actually come back and either win or fire off some offense again,” Lovato said.

“He doesn’t give up. Technically, he’s a big challenge. There are no real holes in his game. There are no real weaknesses.”

Rafael Lovato Jr. targets submission finish despite Giancarlo Bodoni’s defensive mastery

Rafael Lovato Jr. earned 76 submissions across 141 career victories. The Oklahoma native built his legacy through relentless pressure that capitalizes on microscopic mistakes rather than simply outscoring opponents.

Lovato recently made history by becoming the first athlete to win all four IBJJF majors in both Gi and No-Gi competition this past June. His continued excellence despite being more than a decade older than his opponent demonstrates sustained elite performance.

His strategy involves breaking opponents down systematically before securing dominant positions. He sees potential attack opportunities that could force Bodoni into unfamiliar defensive scenarios.

“I have a couple of attacks that I can bring him into a position where I can fire those off. Like I said, I don’t expect it to be easy to finish him. I don’t think I’ve ever really seen him get submitted,” he said.

“But I believe that by the time I get to a dominant position, I’ll have broken him down enough that I can at least get a good look at it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rafael Lovato Jr.

Related

bodoni

Giancarlo Bodoni brings punishing pressure into Rafael Lovato Jr. clash at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025
Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock promises surprise style against Suakim: "They're gonna get something completely different"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025

Evolution defines Jake Peacock’s approach to every training camp. The British-Canadian striker promises that expectations mean nothing when his reinvented style debuts Sunday night in Tokyo.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka prepares for cerebral battle against Numsurin: "I expect it to be a tough fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2025

Mental warfare begins before the opening bell. Nadaka recognizes that Numsurin Chor Ketwina brings cerebral danger more threatening than raw power into their championship collision.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza transformed from bullied child to kickboxing superstar: "It's about challenging myself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2025

Timid children rarely become fearless champions. Yuki Yoza discovered that transformation requires embracing hardship both on and off the mats throughout his remarkable journey from victim to warrior.

ONE Championship

Reug Reug withdraws from Anatoly Malykhin rematch after car accident in United Arab Emirates

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2025

Championship defense dreams crumbled in an instant. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane suffered injuries in a serious car accident that forced his withdrawal from ONE 173’s highly anticipated heavyweight title rematch.

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo promises to stop Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37: "I'm always looking for the finish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2025
Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri credits Team Vasileus family atmosphere for success: "This team truly is a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025

Brotherhood transforms individual warriors into collective forces. Masaaki Noiri discovered this truth when he walked through Team Vasileus’ doors in 2022, forever changing his approach to competition.

Elbek Alyshov vs. Carlo Bumina-ang
ONE Championship

Elbek Alyshov, Carlo Bumina-ang fire shots before pivotal bout at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025

Undefeated records face judgment when bantamweights collide. Elbek Alyshov and Carlo Bumina-ang both carry perfect slates into Bangkok, knowing defeat derails future title dreams.

Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei believes he has "a little bit more" to prove than Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2025

Physical dimensions matter when elite strikers collide. Luke Lessei believes his reach and versatility create problems that even Nico Carrillo’s knockout power cannot solve.

Samet Agdeve
ONE Championship

Samet Agdeve reveals drastic childhood living conditions ahead of ONE Championship title shot: "I went hungry"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2025

Hardship forges champions differently than privilege ever could. Samet Agdeve understands this truth better than most fighters who chase gold under bright lights.