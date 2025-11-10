Islam Makhachev’s former rival warns him about Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Dustin Poirier warned UFC 322 title challenger Islam Makhachev about a big potential risk in his fight with Jack Della Maddalena.

Islam Makhachev is days away from potentially making UFC history at UFC 322 against welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena. With a win this weekend, Makhachev would become the latest two-division UFC champion and add to his legendary resume.

Makhachev put on massive size ahead of UFC 322 as he prepares for his full-time move to 170 lbs. Some question whether or not the longtime lightweight Makhachev will not only make the welterweight move with great results, but also challenge Maddalena and the other divisional mainstays.

Makhachev’s former rival dispels that theory.

Dustin Poirier warns Islam Makhachev against challenging Jack Della Maddalena’s boxing

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dustin Poirier previewed the UFC 322 headliner.

“But it’s going to come down to his ability to get takedowns and hold JDM down. If JDM can get back up over and over and scramble, I think he’s going to give Islam a lot of problems with the exchanges of boxing,” Poirier said.

“A lot of times we think about a lightweight going up to welterweight — it’s a 15-pound weight difference. But Islam is not a small man. He’s not short. I don’t know, maybe he’s 5’11”, and he’s big. He’s a big guy. It’s not like he’s having to put on years of muscle to make this leap to the next weight class, he’s a guy who’s been holding his body back from naturally being bigger like he wants to be so he can compete in the lightweight division.

“He’s going to fill into this weight class, and he’s not going to look like a lightweight moving up to welterweight. He’s going to look like a solid welterweight in a title fight.”

Makhachev defeated Poirier by submission in their UFC 302 title fight. Poirier retired earlier this year following a loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318.