What’s next for Max Holloway and Arnold Allen after UFC Kansas City?

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, a battle of top-five featherweights went down as former champion Max Holloway took on Arnold Allen.

Holloway was coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which was his third defeat to the Aussie for the belt. Before that, he had back-to-back wins over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar. Allen, meanwhile, was a perfect 10-0 in the UFC and on a 12-fight win streak with notable wins over Kattar and Dan Hooker.

Ultimately, it was Holloway winning a clear-cut decision at UFC Kansas City to return to the win column. Now, after UFC Kansas City, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.