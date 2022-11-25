Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all.

‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.

That was until earlier this year. While Cejudo long teased he would return for the right price, he finally committed to a comeback earlier this year. The former champion has since targeted a clash with Aljamain Sterling as his return fight.

According to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the bantamweight title clash is done for 2023. However, Henry Cejudo might not fight ‘Funk Master’ after all, especially after his recent altercation. On Twitter, the former champion (jokingly) called for a fight with Hasbulla Magomedov.

The social media star is a noted fan of the UFC and has signed a promotional deal with the company. However, Magomedov might end find himself in the octagon with Cejudo after the latter shared a post asking to fight him.

Thankfully, Henry Cejudo gave a graphic content warning, as the social media star blasted him with punches in the video. In response, the former Olympian shot for a takedown and was met with a knee from Magomedov. Cejudo then ate another big combination.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Here's footage of @Hasbulla_NFT blatantly assaulting me. I won't press charges as long as he SIGNS THE DAMN CONTRACT. It's time to settle this once and for all. I'M COMING FOR YOU HASBULLA!!! pic.twitter.com/aazfNaxPgA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 25, 2022

All kidding aside, the clip is yet another reminder of Hasbulla Magomedov’s unlikely success in the UFC. Having already signed a promotional deal earlier this year, he also reportedly signed a fight contract last month.

As of now, his UFC debut hasn’t been set but is expected to be announced by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo’s return against Aljamain Sterling is expected for next spring.

