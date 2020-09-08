Randy Couture injured in ATV accident, will require surgery

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Randy Couture and his girlfriend Mindy Robinson were injured in an ATV accident on Monday, and the MMA legend will require surgery as a result.

News of Couture’s accident was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Couture, a UFC Hall of Famer, was reportedly riding an ATV on a private road near his ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona, when the accident occurred. Robinson was riding as a passenger.

While Robinson escaped the accident with only minor injuries, the couple agreed that Couture needed medical attention once they made it home. A trip to the hospital revealed that the MMA legend had sustained both a shoulder and a rib injury in the accident.

He’ll go under the knife to repair these injuries this afternoon.

As TMZ points out, Couture has had a rough 12 months in terms of health issues.

In October, 2019, the UFC Hall of Famer suffered a heart attack after a workout. Thankfully, he survived that scare. A month later, he was already feeling “great” again.

“Everything’s great, man. I feel amazing. I should have thinned this blood out a long time ago, I guess,” Couture told TMZ in November, 2019.

“Second follow-up on Friday. Everything’s normal, back to normal. So I gotta stay on top of the thick blood. Gotta give blood on a regular basis. Unfortunately, they have to throw my blood away because I was stationed in Germany in the 80s. That’s just the way it is.”

Over the course of his illustrious MMA career, Randy Couture picked up wins over the likes of Vitor Belfort (twice), Kevin Randleman, Pedro Rizzo, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Tim Sylvia, Gabriel Gonzaga, Brandon Vera, Mark Coleman, and boxer James Toney. He retired in 2011, after a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida.

Today, Couture works as a color commentator for the PFL, one of the fastest growing organizations in the combat sport industry.