Nick Diaz betting odds released for who he will fight in his return to the UFC

The sportsbooks have released the betting odds for who UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz could fight in his return to the Octagon.

Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga announced this week that his star client is set to make his return to the Octagon in 2021. As soon as the news broke that Diaz was considering a comeback to the sport he helped make his popular, fans and media took to social media to start listing potential opponents for “The Stockon Bad Boy”‘s come back.

Below, take a look at the betting odds for who Diaz could fight in his return to the Octagon (via MMAmania.com).

Who Will Nick Diaz Fight Next In The UFC

Jorge Masvidal +300

Robbie Lawler +350

Conor McGregor +400

Carlos Condit +450

Mike Perry +700

Darren Till +800

Anderson Silva +900

According to the bookies, the slight favorite to be Diaz’s next opponent is Jorge Masvidal, which is certainly a very realistic option. Despite Masvidal being a top-five fighter at 170lbs and Diaz not fighting in over five years, we all know that Masvidal has no problem taking the biggest money fights available. That’s why he is set to fight Nick’s brother Nate in early 2021. Should Masvidal be successful in that fight, he could fight Nick Diaz next.

Looking at the list of the other fighters, Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit, and Anderson Silva would all be potential realistic rematches for Diaz. For fresh matchups, the oddsmakers pointed to Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, and Darren Till. Some other fights for Diaz that weren’t listed in the odds include Donald Cerrone, Diego Sanchez, Stephen Thompson, Leon Edwards, and Anthony Pettis. Regardless of who Diaz fights, if and when he does return in 2021, the PPV that he is on figures to be one of the biggest events of the year.

Who do you believe Nick Diaz will fight in his return to the UFC?