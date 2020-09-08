Leon Edwards issues searing response to Nate Diaz diss

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has issued a searing response to a recent dig from fellow welterweight star Nate Diaz.

Earlier this week, Birmingham’s Edwards took a shot at fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, who he was involved in a backstage brawl with in 2019, but has yet to meet in the Octagon—despite his best efforts.

This callout from Edwards generated a response from Diaz, who claimed the Brit was “punked” in his backstage run-in with Masvidal.

You got fucked up in the back for acting like you were tight.

This fight shit is the same everywere, in or out of the cage… don’t get punked ever.

That goes for kabob also,

you guys are in last place now lol pic.twitter.com/DNuNLBNsj3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 8, 2020

It didn’t take long for Edwards to respond to this jab. In his rebuttal, Edwards claimed the younger Diaz brother has been getting “punked in the cage since 2009,” and criticized his rival’s 20-12 record.

Dont get punked? You been getting punked in the cage since 2009 bro you got almost as many losses as wins. You dont belong in big boy talk sit down https://t.co/Cd2W3ci12j — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 8, 2020

Edwards, the No. 3-ranked welterweight contender, is currently without a fight, but has been angling for a showdown with Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is expected to rematch Masvidal for the BMF title in the new year.