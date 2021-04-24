Pros react after Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis at PFL 1

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) returned this evening for their first event of 2021 with PFL 1.

The fight card featured featherweights and lightweights and in the main event, Anthony Pettis battled Clay Collard.

Anthony Pettis (24-10) was riding a two-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s headliner. He signed with the PFL after fighting out his UFC contract.

The former UFC lightweight champ had recently earned decision wins over Alex Morono and Donald Cerrone, this after being submitted by Diego Ferreira and losing a decision to Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Clay Collard (18-8) was returning to MMA for the first time since April of 2019. During his time away from the sport, the UFC veteran was a professional boxer under the Top Rank banner. He had six boxing fights in 2020 and eight in 2019.

With that said, in his MMA career, Collard went 1-3 in the UFC including having his debut against Max Holloway where he lost a third-round TKO.

Early on in tonight’s fight, Collard used his pace and pressure to frustrated Pettis. After clearly winning the first round, he dropped Pettis twice in the second and nearly finished him. However, in the third round, “Showtime” landed a beautiful head kick that dropped Collard and followed it up with a flying knee. Yet, it wasn’t enough as “Cassius” got the decision win.

PFL 1 Result: Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Collard defeating Pettis below.

It’s bout to b showtime @Showtimepettis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2021

This performance is a little surprising. C’mon showtime! #2021PFL1 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2021

Now Pettis caught Collard twice at the end of the 1st with a right hook when Collard went straight 2-step 1 — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) April 24, 2021

More pros reaction to Clay Collard’s win over Anthony Pettis.

Tough first round for Pettis but he seems to be figuring out the range now. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 24, 2021

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 24, 2021

Damn crazy head kick but Collard survives! — Funky (@Benaskren) April 24, 2021

Collard has a chin #pflmma what a fight — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 24, 2021

From farm to nostril — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 24, 2021

Great main event way to fight back in the third showtime collard got a chin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2021

With the win, Clay Collard earned three points in PFL’s lightweight standings. With Pettis losing, he has zero and will have his work cut out for him if he is going to make the playoffs. Regardless, this was a phenomenal performance from Collard.

What did you make of Clay Collard’s win over Anthony Pettis at PFL 1? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!