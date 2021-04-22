Ben Askren receives apology from Michael Buffer for having name said wrong

Veteran ring announcement Michael Buffer apologized for saying Ben Askren wrong when he introduced him this past Saturday night.

Askren fought Jake Paul in the main event of the Triller Fight Club boxing event this past Saturday night. When Buffer introduced Askren, he mispronounced his last name, calling him “Ben Askew,” to which Askren could be seen looking confused when his name was read. Buffer is ne of the top ring announcers in the game, but anyone can make a mistake with a name and it just so happens that he did so in front of millions of live viewers. It was am embarassing error and one that fans made sure they noticed by tweeting about it.

Speaking to TooFab at LAX following the Askren vs. Paul fight, Buffer was asked about mispronouncing the name, to which Buffer made sure he sent Askren an apology.

“Oh thanks for bringing that up. I did — I really feel bad. Yeah, it happens,” Buffer said. “I’m hard on myself, believe me.

When asked if he thinks Askren’s game was thrown off by Buffer saying his name wrong, the voice of boxing said that he didn’t think that’s the case, but he feels bad either way.

“No. He’s a professional. That’s not gonna throw him off. But yeah — I’m gonna try to find a way to reach out to him personally and let him know I feel just as bad as he did, sure,” Buffer said.

Asked if his half-brother Bruce Buffer would say anything negative towards him over it, Michael Buffer said no, but that they would have a couple of chuckles about it instead.

“No, because I wouldn’t do it to him and he won’t do it to me. We’ll have a few laughs over it, though,” Buffer said.Did you notice Michael Buffer mispronounce Ben Askren on Saturday night?