Fabricio Werdum, Kayla Harrison highlight PFL heavyweight and women’s lightweight brackets

Fabricio Werdum and Kayla Harrison are among the fighters in the upcoming PFL season three men’s heavyweight and women’s lightweight brackets.

PFL’s third season kicks off in April and the promotion has been busy in the last week releasing the rosters for its light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight rosters. On Tuesday, PFL released the rosters for heavyweight and women’s lightweight. Among the participants in these tournaments are former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and women’s star Kayla Harrison.

OFFICIAL: The 2021 PFL Heavyweight & Women's Lightweight divisions are locked in and will compete at #PFL3 on Thursday, May 6th! pic.twitter.com/lZtwzf18Wg — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) February 9, 2021

PFL Season Three Heavyweight Roster

Fabricio Werdum

Ali Isaev

Mohammed Usman

Justin Willis

Denis Goltsov

Renan Ferreira

Hatef Moeil

Brandon Sayles

Ante Delija

Bruno Cappelozza

The favorite to take home the heavyweight crown has to be Werdum. The former UFC heavyweight champion might be 43, but he looked tremendous in his submission win over Alexander Gustafsson on Fight Island last summer. A motivated Werdum is a dangerous Werdum and with the allure of one million dollars for the winner, expect him to show up in great shape. Otherwise, Isaev is of course one of the favorites given he is the reigning champion. Usman is another fighter to keep your eye on, as is Delija. Overall, this looks like a fun bracket.

PFL Season Three Women’s Lightweight Roster

Kayla Harrison

Mariana Morais

Genah Fabian

Cindy Dandois

Larissa Pacheco

Laura Sanchez

Olena Kolesnyk

Julija Pajic

Harrison is once again the odds-on favorite to win this tournament. She has proven to be a dominant champion and there doesn’t appear to be anyone in this bracket who will pose much of a threat to Harrison’s elite grappling skills. In fact, she has already defeated a number of the other women in this bracket. There are probably some talented females in the PFL lightweight division, but when you are going up against someone like Harrison, it’s just nearly impossible to win.

Who are your picks in the PFL heavyweight and women’s lightweight brackets?