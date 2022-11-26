Cris Cyborg reacts after Kayla Harrison suffers first career loss at 2022 PFL World Championship event

Cris Cyborg has reacted after Kayla Harrison suffered her first career loss at last night’s 2022 PFL World Championship event.

Harrison (15-1 MMA), a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, put her undefeated MMA record on the line against Larissa Pacheco (19-4 MMA) in the headliner of yesterday’s 2022 PFL World Championship event in New York.

The result was a shocking upset win for the Brazilian standout, who earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over her American counterpart (48-47 x3).

Larissa Pacheco upsets Kayla Harrison with the unanimous decision victory 😳 #PFL pic.twitter.com/l1YuMSNbit — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 26, 2022

Prior to signing on for the 2022 PFL season, Kayla Harrison was attempting to lure Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with a winner take all offer.

“We can do winner takes all, or we can do when she loses, she gets to keep her purse. If she needs help getting the deal signed, I will call (PFL executives) and ask them, whatever price she wants. I will speak to them on her behalf.” Harrison said on the MMA Hour. “I’ll go through a full (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) drug testing. I will be drug tested every day from now until the fight. And she doesn’t have to be drug tested at all. The only think I ask is that they allow elbows. So, I can put one through her skull.”

Despite Kayla Harrison’s previous comments, Cris Cyborg was nothing but class while reacting to the Judoka’s first career setback in mixed martial arts.

‘Justino‘ took to Twitter where she issued the following statement on Harrison’s defeat:

Tonight will only make Judo Kayla a better fighter. One thing I learned after going 14 years undefeated is that sometimes you need to lose to become your best. Kayla will be back and she will grow from this experience. Congrats @pachecolarissa_ you are a real World Champion ❤️ — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 26, 2022

