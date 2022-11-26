Conor McGregor reacts after longtime friend Artem Lobov sues him over Proper No. 12 Whiskey

Conor McGregor is not impressed that his longtime friend Artem Lobov is suing him for millions over Proper No. 12 Whiskey.

‘The Russian Hammer’ recently came out and said that he was instrumental in the development of McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey venture.

“The selling point of my book will be the Proper 12 whiskey story. A few people know, but this was actually my idea. I was the person who came up with the idea to do a whiskey for Conor,” Lobov said to TalkSport. “I went on and met all different whiskey distilleries, I called some and met some in person. I did my research and put a beautiful deal together. Once the deal was ready, I went to Conor and I said, ‘Conor, I have the deal ready for you. This is going to be a billion-dollar deal, no messing here.’ I’m not sure if he took me seriously or not at the time with the billion dollars. Conor offered me $1M but I turned it down, I didn’t accept it. You know, throughout my career whenever I have helped Conor with camps, he offered to pay me for them camps, but I never accepted money from him.”

Shortly after those comments, it was reported by The Irish Independent that Artem Lobov is now suing Conor McGregor for millions due to his involvement in the development of the Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Lobov’s attorney, Dermot McNamara said. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr McGregor regarding the Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

Conor McGregor’s legal representatives were quick to dismiss Artem Lobov’s claims:

“Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey was created, developed, branded, and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor,” Karen J Kessler said.

Most recently, ‘Mystic Mac‘ broke his silence on the lawsuit, and he is clearly not impressed with his longtime friend and former training partner.

“Artem is a rat! Na na na na! Hey! Na na na na! Hey!” McGregor chanted in the voice message. “Artem is a rat, na na na na! Hey! Rat!”

