Claressa Shields returns to the cage in PFL against promoter newcomer

Boxer-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields will make her second walk to the PFL cage later this year when she faces a promotional newcomer.

The Washington Post revealed that Shields will take on Abigail Montes at the PFL Championship on Wednesday, October 27. Montes is 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter and is just 21 years old. She has previously competed in the Combate Americas and iFF organizations in her native Mexico, where she has defeated both of her opponents.

“I’m actually looking forward to fighting against another undefeated fighter and just continuing to grow. I’m just going to continue to become a complete MMA fighter, just learning to mix everything together to become the best I can be,” Shields told the Post.

Shields (1-0) defeated Brittany Elkin earlier this year in what marked both her PFL and her MMA debut. It was a tough fight for Shields, who was controlled on the ground for the majority of the first two rounds of the contest. However, she was able to really come alive in the third round, where she was able to score a ground-and-pound finish over Elkin. Overall, it wasn’t the best MMA debut we have ever seen, but it was far from the worst.

As for Montes, she is likely a bit of an unknown for most MMA fans, however taking a look at her last fight in Mexico, she was very impressive as she came away with a TKO win.

Montes is just 21 and Shields is just 26, so both of these fighters are youngsters who have the potential to go far in the PFL cage. Shields will undoubtedly enter the fight as the betting favorite once again, but Montes does look like a capable fighter in her own right.

Do you think Claressa Shields will defeat Abigail Montes in the PFL cage later this year?