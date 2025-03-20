Tawanchai sees ONE 172 battle against Masaaki Noiri as must-win scenario

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai dreams of becoming a two-sport ONE World Champion. To keep that dream alive, he believes he must make his opportunity count at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

The 25-year-old faces Masaaki Noiri for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title this Sunday, 23 March, at Japan’s illustrious Saitama Super Arena.

Tawanchai must enter enemy territory against a more decorated adversary who’ll bask in fighting in front of his compatriot. The cards appear stacked against him. Tawanchai knows the size of the challenge awaiting him and all the variables that go along with it. But he views the bout as a must-win situation, and he plans to rise to the occasion.

“I feel excited [that] I have to fight in Japan. I have to fight in his country. He is a K-1 Champion. He has more experience than me,” Tawanchai said.

“If anyone wants to look down on him, or my fans say that he is an easy match for me or something, I tell you, he’s anything but easy.”

“What will the fight look like? I can’t predict the future, but I know I can’t lose.”

 

Tawanchai refuses to overlook Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Michael Jordan in Chicago. The New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. That’s the outlook ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has on fighting Masaaki Noiri fighting in the latter’s backyard of Japan.

Noiri notched his first win in ONE this past January, breaking the leg of Shakir Al-Tekreeti through brutal leg kicks in the second round.

While some fans may be writing off the Japanese striker, Tawanchai is giving him the respect he deserves.

“Even though he lost the first two fights in ONE, he’s definitely not a weak opponent. He won’t let me bully him easily. Trust me,” he said.

“This man is a Kickboxing Champion. He’s fighting in his home country, so he won’t give up easily.”

ONE Championship Tawanchai

