Johan Ghazali embraces brutal training under Superbon: “What I came here for”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali has evolved into one of the division’s must-watch talents. And he wants to stay there for as long as possible. In order to do that, he switched teams and now sits under the learning tree of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.

Johan Ghazali

“Jojo” looks to return to winning ways against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since joining Superbon Training Camp, Ghazali feels his talents have continued to flourish. The Malaysian-American has been working closely with the striking legend day in and day out.

Ghazali’s firepower has impressed his coaches as he’s scored five knockouts already in ONE. But he wants to improve overall in order to reach the division’s upper echelon.

“Superbon has been training me daily, he’s been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he’s been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win,” he said.

“So my hands have power. But Superbon tells me, ‘You have power, everybody knows. But you got to touch up everything else.'”

Johan Ghazali feels he’s learning fast under Superbon’s guidance

Teenage flyweight Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali senses his talents improving leaps and bounds with every passing day at Superbon Training Camp.

The 18-year-old has been pushing himself to the brink, but he knows that’s what must be done in order to reach his full potential.

And when motivation is at its lowest, Ghazali is quick to remind himself why he moved to the renowned training facility.

“I feel like I learn so much in one sparring session with Superbon, and Trainer Gae, he pushes me hard,” he said.

“Every day I can’t breathe, I’m so tired, but I’m not complaining. This is what I came here for. I’m learning fast, I’m improving, I’m progressing. Watch out.”

