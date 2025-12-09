What’s next for the stars of UFC 323?

By Cole Shelton - December 8, 2025
Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323

The UFC had its final pay-per-view card of the year on Saturday as the promotion was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 323. The main event saw Merab Dvalishvili defending his bantamweight title in a rematch against Petr Yan. The co-main event saw Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight strap against Joshua Van.

In the end, it was Yan who pulled off the upset as he dominated Dvalishvili in all five rounds to cruise to a lopsided decision win to reclaim his bantamweight title. Van, meanwhile, became the new flyweight champ as Pantoja suffered an arm injury not even a minute into the fight.

Following UFC 323, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan was a big underdog going into his UFC 323 title fight, as he was dominated by Dvalishvili just over two years ago. Yet, the Russian fought well as he was able to defend the takedowns and piece up Dvalishvili on the feet. It was a stellar performance from Yan, who reclaimed his belt after losing it in 2020.

Although Yan and Dvalishvili are 1-1, a trilogy likely won’t be next, as he will need a win or two. Yan’s first title defense should come against Umar Nurmagomedov, should he win at UFC 324. If Deiveson Figueiredo pulls off the upset, the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong likely gets the fight.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili was looking to defend his bantamweight title for the fourth time this year, but he came up short. He struggled to get Yan down and was pieced up on the feet, as it was a lopsided result for him.

Dvalishvili will likely need another win to get a title shot, but he should take some time. A logical next fight is to face Aiemann Zahabi, who’s also closing in on a title shot. The winner of that fight should be in line to fight for a title shot.

Joshua Van

Joshua Van became the UFC’s new flyweight champion on Saturday as Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm early in the fight. It was a disappointing way to become the champ, but Van became the first UFC champion born in the 2000s.

Although Pantoja was a longstanding champ, the injury will likely keep him sidelined, so Van won’t have to rematch him. Instead, Van’s first title defense should come against Tatsuro Taira, who picked up a big win over Brandon Moreno on the card.

Alexandre Pantoja

Alexandre Pantoja lost his flyweight title on Saturday due to an injury. It was a disappointing result, as this was going to be a good test for the Brazilian, and we didn’t get to see much of the fight.

Pantoja will need some time off to recover, and could get a title fight once he’s healthy, even if Van has a fight in between. But, Pantoja should face the winner of Manel Kape vs. Brandon Royval sometime in the spring, with the winner getting a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Joshua Van Petr Yan UFC

Related

Petr Yan victory at UFC 323

Petr Yan accomplishes an unprecedented feat with UFC 323 title win

Dylan Bowker - December 8, 2025
Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks during a panel at UFC 322
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

VIDEO | Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks after clip of Jamahal Hill threatening her at UFC 323 goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk issued a social media statement addressing her altercation with Jamahal Hill at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili speaks with Joe Rogan following his loss at UFC 323
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili's coach reacts to 'nightmare' loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

Coach John Wood issued his first public remarks about what went wrong for dethroned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Brandon Moreno walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 323
UFC

Brandon Moreno addresses questionable stoppage in first remarks since UFC 323 loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno broke his silence for the first time since his controversial defeat at UFC 323.

Dana White speaks at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference
UFC

Dana White excited for 'budding superstar's’ future after dominant win at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has his eyes on one unranked bantamweight following his stellar performance in the cage at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill opposite Joanna Jedrzejczyk

VIDEO | Jamahal Hill threatened to assault Joanna Jedrzejczyk during tense UFC 323 altercation

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev won't stick around UFC middleweight division much longer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t plan to make the UFC middleweight division his home permanently.

Tatsuro Taira defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 323
Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira reacts to Joshua Van's UFC 323 title win over Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Tatsuro Taira may now be in prime position to challenge for the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Payton Talbott UFC victory
UFC

Payton Talbott expecting big fights after UFC 323 win over Henry Cejudo

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Payton Talbott has reflected on defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira gives his thoughts on the stoppage in his win over Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira has given his thoughts on his UFC 323 stoppage victory over Brandon Moreno.